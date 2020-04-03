It is so like Rihanna to announce the addition of one of her Fenty "favorites," then make us all wait an entire month for it. Fans should know from the times she teased new music for a literal year before dropping it — meanwhile trolling Instagram with captions like "me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it" — to expect this sort of behavior, but in the beauty world, we just don't have that kind of patience. Now, don't go getting your hopes up about Fenty Beauty's Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blushes and Bronzers being available already because, sadly, they're not. However, you can now see the full collection on FentyBeauty.com.

While it won't be available for purchase until April 17, the highly anticipated Cheeks Out range is officially live on the Fenty Beauty site. In true Rihanna fashion, the singer-slash-makeup-mogul announced the new addition nearly a month ago via Fenty Beauty's Instagram, causing faithful fans to lose their minds ("My sheeks are POISED and RET," beauty vlogger @theprincesslifestyle commented).

Last month, while celebrating the launch of the Fenty Beauty House of TikTok, she called the upcoming collection one of her "favorite families of franchises in the Fenty Beauty brand." Now, you can finally see Rih Rih's new babies up close and personal.

Courtesy of the brand

Cheeks Out comprises 10 vivid blushes in hues like bright-coral Daquiri Dip, fuchsia Crush On Cupid, orange Fuego Flush, burgundy Summertime Wine, and purple Drama Class. Among the seven bronzers is a light Butta Biscuit, medium Macchiato, and dark Chocolate and Toffee Tease. The blushes are $20 and the bronzers are $32 apiece. They're both super lightweight, easy to blend, and sweat-resistant. And if you take into account the wild success of Match Stix (those cult-favorite highlight and contour sticks), it's clear they're going to be a break-the-internet kind of hit.

In addition, Fenty Beauty will also be launching a new $34 cream- and powder-friendly Face Shaping Brush to accompany its new bronzers and blushes. It and the entire Cheeks Out range will be available on Sephora, Sephora.com, and FentyBeauty.com starting April 17. Sign up to be notified the moment they go live, ahead.

