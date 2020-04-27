Unless you've managed to ignore the internet completely since August 2019, it's likely you've seen or heard about *that* Katie Holmes cashmere bra-and-cardigan look. The duo, designed by It-girl brand KHAITE, sold out hours after the look went viral, and since then, it's been copied by both people and brands countless times. And clearly, its power to inspire hasn't diminished, because Rihanna wore the same cardigan and bra as Holmes in a recently posted Fenty Beauty tutorial on YouTube — proving that this is one look that may just never go out of style.

While Rihanna sadly doesn't show off her full outfit in the video as she demonstrates how to apply Fenty Beauty's new cream blushes and bronzers — it is a makeup tutorial, after all — you can get a peek of the sweater and the straps of the bralette, and even just a glimpse serves as a reminder of why the look was originally such a hit. Like Holmes, Rihanna positions the $1,540 sweater so it's falling slightly off her shoulder, highlighting the delicate straps of the $520 bralette underneath and giving the combo an effortless appearance that can be admittedly rare when it comes to cardigans.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna on YouTube

But, as far as one can tell from this shot, that's where the similarities stop between the two celebrities' outfits. While Holmes kept the rest of her ensemble pared down, Rihanna opted for a more maximalist look by way of accessories. The fashion-and-beauty mogul paired her sweater combo with a tangled layer of pearl, diamond, and gold necklaces, along with some sparkly earrings and hands full of rings.

However, that just goes to show the versatility of this pairing — and why the world still can't seem to get enough. And luckily, there are now similar styles on the market, since not everyone has the budget of Rihanna. Thanks to its popularity, retailers like Zara have made lookalike versions so you can create the ensemble for less. And it's a good thing, because now that RiRi has also given the cashmere combo her stamp of approval, it wouldn't be a surprise if it quickly sold out yet again.

The KHAITE cardigan-and-bra duo, along with a few similar styles, ahead.

