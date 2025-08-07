Lori Harvey is no stranger to magazine covers. Earlier this year, the 28-year-old multi-hyphenate graced the cover of Playboy — their first print issue in five years. In 2023, she appeared on the cover of Essence, and in 2021, she was the cover star of Wonderland. And now, she’s making headlines for her latest cover with Modeliste. In the issue, Harvey gets candid about her career journey, her must-have beauty products, and more. She shares that the highlight of her year thus far is diving more into acting — and that fans can expect to see her on their screens soon. She also divulges that she won’t leave the house without hand cream (same), that her dream travel destination is Tokyo, and that she’s always carrying Chanel cuticle oil in her handbag.

These bits of information are compelling on their own, but the photoshoot is what’s truly attention-grabbing. In several images, Harvey’s hair features glossy, defined finger waves, perfectly laid against her head. If I had to guess, Josephine Baker was almost certainly on the mood board for this shoot. The rest of Harvey’s hair is pulled back into a low, twisted bun. The overall effect is timeless and sophisticated.

Harvey doesn’t just experiment with her hair in this photoshoot — she also steps out of her makeup comfort zone. While she’s known for her signature nude lip, in the spread, Harvey’s sporting a glossy, deep red lip. The mirror-like finish gives her lips a plumping effect while also adding dimension.

Altogether, this vintage Hollywood-inspired glam proves that Harvey isn’t afraid to reinvent her look, leaving everyone excited to see what she’ll do next.