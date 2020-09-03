Fall is famously the season to don some fresh denim, and recently one of the best-known brands for finding a flattering, always-in-style pair to add to your collection has teamed up for an unexpected collaboration that gives you a totally new way to feature the classically American fabric. This week Farmgirl Flowers and Levi's released a collection of denim-wrapped bouquets that are a perfect way to treat yourself — or send some love to a loved one who you haven't seen in a while.

The same way you spruce up your wardrobe with fall trends this time of year, many people find themselves looking for quick home decor updates that can add that extra something to your space even if your budget is limited or you don't want to do any heavy lifting (or both) and many interior design experts stand by the trick of using floral arrangements as a way to do just that. Farmgirl's ethos is offering fresh, seasonal blooms in rustic, curated arrangements that can be delivered to 48 states, so if you're not a DIY expert, ordering from the company could be a game-changer to livening things up with a little greenery and color.

As for the specific Levi's collab, Farmgirl has subbed out its signature burlap wrapping in favor of dark rinse denim for a seasonal take that sticks with its classic Americana aesthetic. What to do with the fabric once you pop the blooms in your desired vessel? The floral shop/delivery company is rolling out videos of how to repurpose the denim in the most creative ways (think coasters, book covers, and more).

The Levi's x Farmgirl bouquets start at $59 for a "Fun Size" and go up to $99 for the "Big Love" version. There's also the $89 "With Heart" style that encourages voting by offering $10 from each arrangement sold to Rock The Vote. That's a feel-good gift in more ways than one, so it just might be the ideal way to show someone you care (and that includes yourself).

