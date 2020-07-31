You may not have gotten as much wear as expected out of the spring trends you invested in back in February of this year. That's ok! Even if you only had a handful of chances to style high-fashion loafers with loungewear, or transform strappy bikini tops into layering pieces, there's always next season to break them back out. But with August's arrival, it's time to consider which fall 2020 fashion trends you can start adding into your wardrobe now.

Though the takeaway trends from the Fall/Winter 2020 runway season may seem a distant memory, there's a number of new ideas you can adopt now — including skin-tight latex, as well as more subtle but equally omnipresent trends like novelty knits, ruffled collars, and even elevated basics. According to experts from leading retailers such as FWRD and Net-A-Porter, the latter are expected to pick up even more traction due to the unanticipated shift in consumer mindset brought on by the novel coronavirus.

“There's certainly a growing level of consciousness in consumer behavior at the moment,” explains Jana Hofheimer, buyer for advanced designer and denim at Moda Operandi. A stunted economy and a halt in non-essential outings means shoppers want items that remain on trend with an element of timelessness and multi-functionality. And since insiders like fashion buyers, editors, and stylists are among the experts whose job it is to strategically spot trends that are worth investing in, before they take over your Instagram feeds (and sell out) — you'll want to heed their advice. Ahead, these are the trends they recommend getting your hands on now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Fall 2020 Trend: Better Than Basic Basics

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

As minimalism continues to reign, Rebecca Brewer, senior buyer at FWRD is piling on the elevated essentials. Think items you can typically find in a brand's permanent collection — though Brewer notes brands are focusing on them more heavily this year — like worn in denim, a go-to blazer, and any variation of a white tee (can you ever have enough?). “They should be functional, versatile, effortless, and chic,” Brewer says, “and can really transform our wardrobe when we feel like we have nothing to wear.”

The Fall 2020 Trend: The Knit Fit

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

There’s no denying that COVID-19 has influenced a change in consumer shopping habits. Arielle Siboni, Bloomingdale’s Digital Fashion Director for Ready-to-Wear expects that knit dressing will thrive in a climate where consumers want the process of getting dressed to be as simple as possible. “It’s a fashion trend that’s easy to add to your everyday wardrobe, while still giving people the flexibility to adapt it to their personal style,” Sibioni says, adding that A.L.C., Jonathan Simkhai, Rag & Bone, and Phillip Lim are among the brands keeping the classic look fresh. “Shoppers are concerned with the staying power of their purchases and high-quality knits can really stand the test of time and be a great investment,” adds Hofheimer, adding that her preferred companions for knit tops are denim and a polished heel.

The Fall 2020 Trend: Bodycon Noire

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For Spring 2020, models paraded the Bottega Veneta runway in a number of variations of the MBD (translation: modern black dress), a trend that Libby Page, Senior Market Fashion Editor at Net-A-Porter expects will segue into fall body contour dressing with a “stronger, sexier edge,” citing the trend as a means of embracing the female form. “It’s ultimately all about … going back to basics and no fuss dressing. I love the way that designers have mixed textures and fabrics to elevate and bring the color black back to life.” A black turtleneck, stirrup leggings, and a blazer cinched with a belt is Page’s ultimate ode to the brewing trend.

The Fall 2020 Trend: Monotone Moments

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Celebrity stylist, Jill Jacobs is embracing neutral, monochrome dressing for fall has already been known to dress her clients like Kylie Jenner accordingly. “Fashion is meeting function [now more than ever],” Jacobs says. “We are buying items for our wardrobes that are wearable, and mix and match for both high and low dressing.” Additionally, Jacob suspects this trend is also rooted in the influence of social media. “Dressing in monochromatic tones is very photogenic,” she says. “Neutrals are also very pleasing to the eye and calming.” Her recommendation? Mixing textures to create a luxe look. A textured skirt, a coat and thigh boots will do the trick for an elevated street-style approach to the trend.

The Fall 2020 Trend: Power Season

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

With Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Fendi at the forefront, Heather Gramston, Head of Womenswear at Browns Fashion is looking to power dressing to shake up the fall, noting sharp tailoring, latex and thigh high boots as a starting point. “I love the contrast of wearing a tailored, masculine inspired suit for day, and a latex dress or trouser for evening,” she said. For Gramston, the trend is a nod to the ‘80s and women empowerment.