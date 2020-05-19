Few fashion girls are as closely watched as Emily Ratajkowski. A single Instagram photo can kick off a trend and sell out pieces in light speed, and that's doubly true for her own line. In addition to lingerie, ready-to-wear, and cozy loungewear, the label's swimwear might just be the most in-demand. Inamorata's new summer swim collection just dropped — and it's about to kick off a major trend for 2020.

Shortly after dropping an all new mesh swim collection just two weeks ago, Inamorata's newest Summer Set collection is likely the trendiest comfiest to date. The newest launch is the first of its kind for the label: It features both His and Hers designs, and includes swim trunks for women — an unlikely trend that's poised to pick up speed this season.

The six-piece drop includes two different lengths of board shorts, the Solana Shortboard & Longboard (a 3" inseam and 5.5.", respectively) and a corresponding button-down shirt all available in two retro-inspired prints.

Pajama-style shirting is one of this season's rising trends for its breezy nature and versatile styling potential. And now with the trend-setting model's own rendition, it's guaranteed to be among the most-popular looks across your Instagram feed. Inamorata's iteration comes covered in a chainlink-and-leopard pattern in two colors, a trope we've already seen on the brand's popular Encinitas or Grandview one-piece suits.

The shorts-and-shirt combo is an ideal matching cover-up option for pool-side lounging, running out to grab lunch, and then getting right back to the water.

Emily modeled the latest drop alongside her hubby, Sebastian, who she refers to as Sebo — and as one Instagram commenter mentioned on brand's post, "These summer sets are literally what I've been dreaming of." So, go ahead and get your hands on a set that you know you'll reach for all summer long.

