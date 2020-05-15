Emily Ratajkowski is all about individuality, so, it's no surprise that when it came to deciding on a forever piece, hers had to be totally one-of-a-kind. Since she and now-husband Sebastian Bear-McClaird married in 2018, designers near and far have been quick to emulate her iconic two-stone engagement ring, which she's posted glittering close-ups of several times since. Now, two years later, there are tons of engagement rings like Emily Ratajkowski's on the market that are worth perusing for your own special moment (or adding to your mood board until then).

The ring itself is highly bespoke, much like her wedding band, which she and Bear-McClaird journeyed long and far to craft themselves (first sourcing the gold in Chinatown; then, in Midtown Manhattan, torching it into bands the day before their wedding). Ratajkowski told Vogue.com that her and her husband went through some 50 sketches of their ideal pear-princess duo, even considering swapping in a ruby at some points. They enlisted Alison Lou (of Loucite) to help with the setting, and so, the iconic forever piece was born.

Two-stone rings are great for the newly-engaged and for honoring special milestones (say, a 10-year anniversary, including stones old and new). No matter what's ahead, you'll want to browse styles from besotted designers like KATKIM, Jemma Wynne, and more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Engagement Rings Like Emily Ratajkowski's:

Michelle Oh specializes in alternative engagement ring styles for the modern bride — so, it comes as no surprise that this bespoke ring is practically a dupe of Ratajkowski's

Engagement Rings Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Jemma Wynne Bespoke Emerald cut Diamond Open Ring

For something slightly more angular, try Jemma Wynne's emerald cut open ring, which is one of several two-stone styles from the brand.

Engagement Rings Like Emily Ratajkowski's: KATKIM Duét Pear Ring

Known for their floating shapes, KATKIM's Duét Pear Ring taps the two-stone trend while putting its own unique spin on it.

Engagement Rings Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Grace Lee Twin Pear Ring

Available in yellow, white and rose gold, Grace Lee's rendition features two pear-shaped stones in staggering sizes.

Engagement Rings Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Jemma Wynne Diamond Pear And Radiant Canary Open Diamond Ring

Using a canary diamond, this ring adds a splash of color that's been previously welcomed by Victoria Beckham and Heidi Klum.

Engagement Rings Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Edward Avedis Carla Ring

Featuring two princess-cut diamonds and two streams of smaller stones, this stunning forever piece comes with an $18,000 price tag.

Engagement Rings Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Grace Lee Double Pear Demi Demi

For the minimalist, this domed gold ring is encrusted with two dainty pear diamonds.

Engagement Rings Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Shahla Karimi Double Triange Ring

Borrowing from the decadence of the 1920's and making it modern in 2020, this ring comes with two identical trillion diamonds.

Engagement Rings Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Forevermark Two-Stone Diamond Ring

These round-cut, prong-set diamonds are courtesy of Forevermark, and can be shopped in yellow, white, and rose gold.

Engagement Rings Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Bondeye Jewelry Luna White Topaz

Made with 14-karat gold, this open-concept ring features white topaz stones.

Engagement Rings Like Emily Ratajkowski's: Jemma Wynne Prive Diamond Pear and Pink Sapphire Open Ring

For those who favor a bolder color-pop, Jemma Wynne's pink sapphire-stoned ring is sure to please.