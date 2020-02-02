Emilia Clarke's Dress At The 2020 BAFTAs Was Styled So Differently On The Runway

She may not have been nominated this time around, but the 73rd annual British Academy Film Awards would not have been the same without an appearance by the Khaleesi, herself. The actor arrived on Sun.'s red carpet wearing a strappy black gown with head-to-toe embellishment, but Emilia Clarke's 2020 BAFTAs dress was styled much differently when it debuted on the runway.

Clarke traded in the sweet tweed Chanel mini she wore to Sat.'s pre-BAFTAs party for a sleek and sparkly Schiaparelli. The actor snagged a gown from the Italian designer's Spring/Summer 2020 line and did some major work to it before the big night.

The gown just debuted during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20 and, originally, it was styled with a sheer neckline and eccentric embellished arm detailing to match the sparkly features on the dress. Clarke opted against wearing the campy body jewels on Sun.'s red carpet, sticking to a more minimalist aesthetic instead.

Schiaparelli took a universally accepted strappy maxi silhouette and made it couture by adding sequined, garland-like detailing to the torso and skirt of this dress. Clarke kept the rest of her look simple and subdued so as to let the stunning number speak for itself.

Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Clarke accessorized the dress with sky-high platform stilettos and a pair of emerald drop earrings. Her hair was parted far to the side and slicked back into a tidy low bun like everyone (Jodie Comer, Mandy Moore, and Kathryn Newton, just to name a few) is doing lately.

In the makeup department, only the subtlest, neutral tones were used: A nude lip and a smoky eye were pretty much all that was needed. Seeing as she just signed on to be Clinique's first-ever Global Brand Ambassador, it's safe to assume that a few of the beauty label's products were used.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The last time Clarke wore Schiaparelli was equally noteworthy. It was only a couple of months ago at the 2019 British Fashion Awards when she all but stopped the press with a canary-yellow sequined gown whose sheer sleeves descended into a long, feathery train. Though her BAFTAs look is a little less colorful, it's no less stunning. So, more Emilia Clarke in Schiaparelli, please.