In need of a little inspiration to make some much needed tweaks to your home interior? You may need not look further than the latest Crate & Barrel spring decor, as the brand just launched its collaboration with interior designer Leanne Ford: A collection of furniture and accents that perfectly capture Ford's penchant for the color white, brilliant curation of decorative objects, and minimalist-with-soul sensibility.

Known for her relaxed-yet-modern aesthetic, Ford has consistently been tapped as a source for design magazines and television shows, so it's not surprising that Crate & Barrel would think of the Pittsburg native as someone who could create a seriously inspired collection. Besides that, her style was a natural fit for the beloved home decor brand, which also prides itself on offering customers pieces that toe the line between comfortable and chic. “We have always been such fans of Leanne’s design work, as she’s helping redefine American interior style with her artful and design-forward vibe," says Sebastian Brauer, VP of Product Design and Development. "Our shared passion for design, and shared admiration for each other’s work, allowed us to create a timeless, yet versatile collection that captures both Leanne’s relaxed, effortless aesthetic, with the approachability, quality and craftsmanship that makes us Crate and Barrel.”

As for what exactly is in the collection, Ford says she wanted to offer a "fresh, modern take on classic materials and shapes," which translated to — among other things — Italian-inspired furniture pieces (like a pedestal side table), wall art and throw pillows in a neutral color palette, and cozy, soft bedding and textiles (since the designer admits to loving sleep more than most things). Speaking of colors, fans of Ford can expect to find lots of pieces in her favorite shade, white. But if you're skeptical to fill your home with such a stark color, not to worry: She offers a few ways to make it feel less pristine and more relaxed. Add a few pops of black (the collection's primitive vases are a perfect way to do this) and look for white furniture and accessories made of natural materials or those that appear more lived-in. She also advises shopping for accessories that look like they have a story.

While the collaboration certainly caters to minimalists, the pieces were carefully designed to go with a wide array of decor styles. And what's even better, they're meant to look even better with age. Check out a few of the highlights ahead.