Not sure what your work-from-home wardrobe consists of, but in the Teigen-Legend household, it's all slippers, towels, swimsuits, and robes. Self-isolation is turning out to be Chrissy Teigen's high bun moment. She hasn't taken her hair out of a topknot for literal weeks.

While many attempt to stick to their daily routines during quarantine, the model has entered into eternal weekend mode and it's seriously refreshing. On the one hand, getting dressed up and applying your full face of makeup in the morning is a great way to maintain some sort of normalcy, yes. But on the other, would it really be so bad just to take a break?

"There are truly no rules," Teigen said in an Instagram Story that shows her eating ramen at 5:21 a.m., wearing what looks to be a towel (i.e. her new uniform). Her social media presence — a faithful dose of funny any time of year — has been especially uplifting during this confusing time, which Teigen seems to be handling just like the rest of us: by checking emails at the kitchen counter and keeping her hair piled atop her head at all times.

The trusty topknot has been her go-to stay-at-home hairstyle throughout.

Teigen's bun saga began with a family photo she posted on March 31 in which one of her many kimonos also makes an appearance. Less than a week later, it was featured again as Teigen and Luna whipped up a batch of Rice Krispies Treats, and again in a poolside picture with their pup, Petey.

Call it a lazy-girl look if you so wish, but Teigen's effortless updo is the kind of authenticity you're probably craving in these uncertain times when comfort and familiarity are key. Then again, you can always count on this amateur comedian to bring a bit of realness to your feed.

Teigen's at-home aesthetic has consisted of high buns, swimwear, and towel dresses since forever. Keeping it blissfully low-key and cozy is her M.O. — constantly pulling her undone tresses back with covetable headbands and proving that her collection of loungewear must be endless. Now is as good of a time as any to adopt her philosophy on carefree dressing. So, long may the WFH kimono robes and topknots reign.