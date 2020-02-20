Maternity wear has a reputation for being underwhelming. In perfect spite of this, Chloe Sevigny's Gucci coat has emerged as a reminder that dressing while pregnant should be just as exciting as always — if not more. To prove it, the 45-year-old swaddled her baby bump in Gucci's scalloped cornflower overcoat, making for a look that was as surprising as you'd expect. The coat, however, had a completely different on the brand's Fall/Winter 2018 runway.

On her stroll through New York on Feb. 19, the actor kept the piece buttoned across the front, proudly showcasing the "NY" logo that's splayed across the elephantine collar that's having a major moment, right now. She partnered the coat with all-black underclothes – specifically, a turtleneck, leggings, tiny sunglasses, and a pair of low-ankle Gucci combat boots. Her pop of color came in the form of Loewe's Balloon bag, which retails for $3,150. The whole look mended the charm of downtown New York with Gucci's signature ornamentation.

The world saw an entirely different take on the coat back in the spring of 2018. For his catwalk, designer Alessandro Michele styled the model with other pieces that rang true to the brand's heritage. With a horse-detailed scarf wrapped around the Gucci's signature bubblegum sunnies, the model left the coat unfastened, revealing the white lace smock underneath. Of course, the look was finished with a pair of striped socks (in Gucci's signature colors) and their beloved crystal-shackled sneakers. The look was as maximalist as ever, placing it in a totally different realm than Sevigny's low-key look.

JosiahW / BACKGRID Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, the actor has styled the coat in other ways before. Back in April, she stepped into a pair of flare jeans and milky camel-toed boots, going for a campier look that the brand's known for. She even tucked a double-breasted blazer under the jacket, for an added surprise. Overall, the coat perfectly rounds out her new baby bump, and proves that pregnancy style can still be surprising.

Shop our roundup of the best pregnancy coats like Sevigny's ahead. Also, be sure to keep an eye on her *continually* entropic closet for more maternity wardrobe ideas.