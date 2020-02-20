While it's certainly not a new trend — wearing leggings as pants has seen a bit of a resurgence lately, stirring up divisive opinions in its wake. And, if you're still wavering on the subject, Kourtney Kardashian's leggings look makes a convincing case for bringing the comfortable piece into your everyday outfits. Not only that, the Poosh founder's sleek ensemble acts as an easy outfit formula that'll take all the guesswork out of styling this wardrobe essential — in other words, leggings may just become part of your new uniform.

While walking in Los Angeles, the mom-of-three was photographed looking incredible chic wearing a pair of basic black leggings. Kardashian kept her look elevated by making the foundation of her outfit all black. She styled the body-hugging bottoms with a fitted black top and wore an on-trend, chunky boot with a zip-front from The Row, $1,290. As for the rest of her accessories, she topped it off with an edgy pair of Matrix-esque sunglasses and a small squared-off top-handle bag.

This streamlined core look is then taken to the next level with the addition of a seafoam green, belted leather trench coat that Kardashian cinched at the waist. The simple, structured outerwear piece brings a hit of color to the neutral base in a modern and refined way.

JACK/RAAK / BACKGRID

Don't own a topper in this hue? As the reality television star has demonstrated herself before, this is an outfit formula that can easily work with a number of different coats. So, no need to fret if you don't happen to have a seaform green style laying around. Once you have the look's black base, you can switch in different minimal coats in both eye-catching shades and muted hues to achieve the same polished, cool vibes Kardashian's outfit is giving off.

You can, of course, easily make this look work for the office, dinner, or an event, too — all it takes is a simple shoe switch. Consider slipping into a set of black high-heel, pointy-toe boots or a pair of kitten-heel, slingbacks. Either shoe style will transition this look from daytime to evening and from casual to dressy — further proving the versatility this leggings look offers.

If you're now convinced you need to recreate Kardashian's outfit — continue on to shop pieces that'll help you pull it off.