Indulging in inspiring imagery is a good way to pass the time these days, and since you're spending a lot of quality time indoors, you might consider focusing some efforts on elements that would make your home feel like a more beautiful, productive, and peaceful place. With that in mind, the long-awaited Chairish designer showhouse sale is a great start for gathering inspo. And you might be surprised to learn that there are a ton of pieces that are both aspirational and totally affordable.

Chairish is a designer favorite for finding things like statement furniture, one-of-a-kind pieces, and vintage prints among other gems. That said, there's so much good stuff, you could end up going down a rabbit hole without a bit of direction. That's where the designer showhouse sale can really come in handy. With over 500 pieces cherry picked by a top-shelf team of 30 designers from 20 highly regarded houses to browse from — including Kips Bay Palm Beach, Hampton Designer Showhouse, and Holiday House New York — the sale lets you shop and decorate like the pros. You can even check out their individual collections, complete with tips for nailing their signature aesthetics.

One of the things to love about a site like Chairish is the fact that there's such a wide range of price points, so even if you're on a budget you can still find something that makes any room pop — without having to splurge. And while the sale, which launched Tuesday, is selling out fast, it's still got plenty of shockingly affordable finds you can scoop up while you're cooped up and focusing on improving your home. Ahead, find seven $500-and-under pieces including wallpaper, accent chairs, ceramics, throw pillows, and even unique lighting that might just help you create your dream space.

[We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.]

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.