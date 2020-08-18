Living in quarantine has no doubt put everyone in a style rut of sorts (T-shirts, check. Leggings, check. Sweatpants, check.). And with the world’s social calendar feeling more low-key than ever before, it’s tough to decide on what to wear each day — especially when comfort has become the focus of every outfit. But sometimes, the simplest looks create the most impact — especially when they comprise of easy, everyday staples. Just ask Brie Larson, who sported a chic Coach bag to round out her latest off-duty look. Hands down, this is one outfit you’ll want to wear on repeat for the rest of the year.

The 30-year-old Captain Marvel actor was spotted wearing an effortlessly cool and casual ensemble while picking up boxes from her stylist, Samantha McMillen, on August 13. Larson styled the $16 Classic Tee from Cotton Citizen with a pair of the wide-leg Devon Crop jeans from Ética, which are available for $155. The actor completed her outfit with slide sandals from Vagabond and the $26 Roses Face Mask from Werkshop, creating a timeless look that’ll serve as a foundation for any type of sartorial decision — no matter the season.

Aim International Media / BACKGRID

The actor’s most recent outfit is made up of simple pieces that all fit the biggest trend of the moment: clothes that don’t feel restricting. Case in point: her baggy jeans, a relaxed style that celebrities like Larson are turning to instead of skin-tight denim. Not only do wide leg styles allow for more breathability and movement, they also add a laid-back vibe to even more dressed up pieces like heeled sandals or a blazer.

Of course, with an outfit that’s full of wardrobe basics, Larson’s Coach bag — the $350 Field Tote with Horse and Carriage Print — stands out. The luxurious leather tote, which comes with top handles as well as a crossbody strap, makes for a sleek option to wear for everyday occasions (including quick errand runs).

If you want to recreate a look like Larson’s, scroll down to shop her casual outfit below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.