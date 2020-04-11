When it comes to shorts this season, it's all about longer hemlines. Knee-skimming silhouettes were all over the Spring/Summer 2020 runways, and now that the warmer weather is here, the time has come to snag a pair (or two) for your own wardrobe. While you'll be seeing styles in everything from linen to leather as you tackle a new season of shopping, long denim shorts in particular are destined to become a must-have piece this spring.

Celine, Khaite, and Chanel all showed their take on a denim Bermuda short last fall while presenting their SS20 ready-to-wear collections. Now, the style has begun popping up all over the place — confirming its spot as an It-item for the season. And while some trendier pieces can be more limiting, a long denim short is one that'll get a lot of wear thanks to its innate versatility — making it a worthwhile investment.

From relaxed, wide-leg designs to fitted, streamlined silhouettes, there are a range of styles in the market right now that can easily be dress up or down. That said, before the weather heats up, you can match up a longline short with a knee-high boot to protect your legs from the chill.

When the temperature rises, consider putting a style like AGOLDE's Carrie short, $138, with a puff-sleeve blouse, a printed hair-scarf, and espadrilles for a breezy, laidback weekend outfit. As for a night out? You can style the same pair with a strappy, kitten-heel sandal, a silky camisole, and an oversized blazer for a chic evening look. If you want to go even dressier, opt for black denim like FRAME's Le Vintage Bermuda for $195.

Loose-fitting silhouettes, like this $275 pair from GOLDSIGN will seamlessly transition from day to night as well. Match the slouchy style with a chunky sandal and a short-sleeve, button-down top for an easygoing outfit, then transition it to dinner attire by adding a sleek mule and an off-the-shoulder blouse. Meanwhile, a style like this ivory short from Khaite for $320 can even work as office attire when paired with a heeled-loafer and a tailored jacket.

Keep scrolling to shop styles that'll let you tackle this trend ASAP.