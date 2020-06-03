It's day nine of the protests relating to the recent, ongoing, and unjust killings of Black Americans. And standing in solidarity with those calling for action, more beauty companies are continuing to announce the ways in which they're contributing to the Black Lives Matter movement. One of the more recent pledges is Anastasia Beverly Hills' plan to donate $1 million to multiple causes that work to dismantle systemic racism and give a voice to the Black community, as well as support Black-owned businesses and Black artists.

On June 1, Anastasia Beverly Hills posted the announcement on its Instagram feed, stating that $1 million will go "towards the fight against systematic racism, oppression, and injustice." Kicking off the donation, the brand gave $100,000 of the million it pledged to five specific organizations.

Included in the group that received donations was Black Lives Matter, a movement that started after the death of Trayvon Martin that fights against racism, violence against Black communities, and white supremacy. The Innocence Project was also given money to further its efforts in helping reform criminal justice and absolve those who are wrongly accused of crimes. Black Visions Collective, a Minnesota-based organization that helps build Black leadership in politics to transform the system and give marginalized voices a platform to be heard, also received a donation.

Additionally, Anastasia Beverly Hills donated money to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, a civil and human rights legal organization that's working to banish racial inequality through efforts like defending court cases and providing college scholarships, and The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to covering criminal justice stories.

Aside from organizations, Anastasia Beverly Hills noted that it plans to discuss initiatives to financially support Black-owned businesses and Black artists in the beauty industry, too. The company also promised within its post to go beyond monetary donations. "We vow to remain constant and vocal supporters of equality. We vow to use our platform and our privilege to amplify the voices of marginalized groups that deserve to be heard," it said in part of the caption.

Anastasia Beverly Hills' announcement joins many similar ones from beauty brands this week, including Glossier, Urban Decay, J. Hannah, and Golde, that are donating money and keeping the conversation on racism, oppression, and state-sanctioned violence going on social media.