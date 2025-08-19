Your monogrammed cosmetic bag matches your Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag, but why stop the coordination there? With the arrival of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, your daily essentials can be equally luxurious. The brand’s first foray into makeup arrives August 29, and details on the initial product lineup are here.

Created in partnership with Creative Director Dame Pat McGrath, the legendary makeup artist who has collaborated with the house on its runway beauty looks for over 20 years, La Beauté Louis Vuitton’s lipsticks, tinted lip balms, and eyeshadow palettes are refillable and designed to be treated as keepsakes that are a part of your daily ritual. This ethos is drawn from the monogrammed trunks Louis Vuitton introduced in 1896, which were made to be resilient yet elegant. German industrial designer Konstantin Grcic created minimalist, luxury packaging with a unique floral motif lock system for said refills.

First up: LV Rouge ($160/$69 refill), a lipstick that comes in 55 shades (a nod to the Roman numerals for LV) encompassing two finishes (27 creamy satins and 28 velvet mattes). The three hero shades in the range include 896 Monogram Rouge (burnt red that’s a fusion of the brand’s iconic monogram brown and crimson), 203 Rose Odyssée (earthy sienna rose), and 854 Rouge Louis (bold scarlet red). The formula is comprised of 85% skin care ingredients, including shea butter and hyaluronic acid, and offers up to 12 hours of hydration and eight hours of vivid color.

If you prefer a sheer wash of color, there’s LV Baume ($160/$69 refill). Available in 10 shades, it nourishes lips, offers buildable radiant coverage, and promises up to 48 hours of hydration. The hero hues include 051 Monogram Touch (sheer burgundy brown), 030 Tender Bliss (pink pearl), and 020 Rose Essentiel (light rosewood).

McGrath also collaborated with Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, to create exclusive scents with ingredients from the house’s fragrance atelier in Grasse for the line’s two lip products. The lipsticks are scented with a blend of mimosa, jasmine, and rose, while the lip balms smell like a mix of mint and raspberry.

For the eyes, LV Ombres ($250/$92 refill) comes in eight colorways. Each one includes four eyeshadows in three everyday shades and one statement hue to add dimension or up the glamour of your look. There are three hero palettes: Harmonie 896 Monogram Rouge (burnished red and rich caramel and brown tones inspired by the brand’s monogram canvas), Harmonie 150 Beige Momento (neutrals inspired by the unique patina of the brand’s VVN leather bags), and Harmonie 250 Nude Mirage (soft rosy shades).

While these are Louis Vuitton’s first makeup products, it has incorporated elements of cosmetics into its luggage and accessory offerings, including custom vanity cases and early 20th century powder compacts, brushes, and mirrors. With its archive in mind, the brand has created a Vanity Trunk, collection of small leather goods, and a trio of limited-edition Lipstick Pouches, and Nice Beauty Cases that coincide with the hero lipstick shades.

The initials “LV” just got even more iconic.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton will be available starting August 29 on louisvuitton.com and in select Louis Vuitton stores.