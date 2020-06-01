In the wake of George Floyd's recent killing, and compounded with the previous unjust Black deaths that have occurred in the short span of 2020 (and prior), brands are using their platforms to incite change — especially with money. While beauty industry giants like Glossier and Urban Decay have pledged serious donations, jewelry and nail polish brand J. Hannah is donating the website proceeds of Dune, a nail color that recently joined its lineup, to human rights non-profits from now until forever.

Though the $19 sandy neutral bottle just dropped in late February, the brand announced the change on May 30 via Instagram noting that with the current stock, they'll be able to donate upwards of $100,000 — and will continue to restock after selling out. "For some time we have been striving to make further changes as a company to thoughtfully incorporate more community, environmental, and philanthropic endeavors as a part of our business model, not as a one-time campaign," reads part of the Instagram caption explaining why the brand decided to make the donation a permanent fixture.

Since the brand is beginning this donation due to the "glaring and dire need to address centuries of ongoing racism," the first set of website sales are going to be split between the Minnesota Freedom Fund (the state where George Floyd was killed), the NAACP (which works to ensure justice and equal rights for people of color), and the Los Angeles Community Action Network (which addresses "issues related to civil rights and preventing the criminalization of poverty" in the brand's L.A. community, among other social change goals).

The rest of the post includes links for places to donate and anti-racism resources along with a note from founder, Jess, about her decision to speak on the privilege she has and the racism that happens every day.

Dune / J. Hannah

"In having a platform that reaches a large audience, if our actions have the ability to set the tone, start a dialogue, educate, or challenge anyone in our community, we should not take that privilege lightly," reads the opening line. She goes on to address her own privilege in not wanting to speak out at first, but then realizing the importance of starting a conversation, especially when it comes to the industry. "Businesses should hold one another accountable, families should hold one another accountable, friends, etc."