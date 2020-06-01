The murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man recently killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in addition to the murders of Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, and all others before them, have sparked nationwide outrage. Protests continue to grow throughout nearly every U.S. city, and along with them, some companies are using their platforms to stand with protesters against police violence. To show its support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Glossier will be donating $1 million to racial justice organizations and to support Black-owned beauty businesses, according to a recent statement on its Instagram.

"We stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism, white supremacy, and the historic oppression of the Black community," the brand said in an Instagram announcement, vowing to donate $500,000 "across organizations focused on combating racial injustice."

Those organizations include Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative, which advocates for equal treatment in the criminal justice system, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, which protects the rights of the Black transgender community, and the law enforcement reform nonprofit We The Protesters.

Glossier — the billion-dollar makeup and skincare brand founded by Into The Gloss' Emily Weiss — also said in the statement that it will dedicate another $500,000 to grants for Black-owned beauty businesses. Those businesses and more information about the grant initiative will be announced this month, the brand said.

Other beauty brands are making donations to the movement, too, including cosmetics giants NYX Professional Makeup, Maybelline, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Urban Decay, and smaller names like Sunday Riley, Glow Recipe, and Herbivore Botanicals, which donated 100 percent of its profits from the weekend to the American Civil Liberties Union, Black Lives Matter, and the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Over the past week of protests and unrest, Glossier has shared educational resources and action items to its Instagram Stories, including links to Color Of Change's #JusticeForFloyd and #JusticeForBre petitions, Change.org's Justice For Tony McDade petition, and numerous Black educators' feeds.

"We're inspired by so many people in our community who are using their voices and making change," the brand said. "We see you and are with you."