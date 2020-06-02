As protests for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and the many other Black Americans killed by current and former law enforcement sweep the world, the response of the beauty industry has become global, too. On June 1, U.K. beauty brand Nails.INC shared a message with its 240,000 followers on Instagram: Nails.INC will donate profits to Black Lives Matter for the entire month of June. "We stand with the fight against systematic racism," the beauty brand shared on the June 1 post.

"For the past 21 years, Nails.INC has always stood for diversity and inclusion. We have worked hard to ensure that all Nails.INC products are truly for everyone and are incredibly proud to work with hugely inspirational talent from the Black community," Thea Green, founder of Nails.INC, tells The Zoe Report over email. "During the month of June, we will be donating 100 percent of US profits from NailsINC.com to Black Lives Matter. We are also encouraging our community to join in the fight against racial injustice and are actively sharing other organizations to support."

Nails.INC shared the names and website links of five other organizations "focused on combating racial injustice" in its Instagram post: the George Floyd Memorial Fund, Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Visions Collective, Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, and Women For Political Change.

Black Lives Matter — the organization receiving Nails.INC's donation — is a global network you've undoubtedly heard of, but you still may not know the specifics about the work they do. As per its website, "Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes." You can visit Black Lives Matter's website to acquaint yourself with its past and present global actions, as well as see if there is a local Black Lives Matter chapter near you.

Or, take a moment to donate directly to the organization yourself by visiting Black Lives Matter's ActBlue page.