Wellness & Beauty Brand Golde Is Donating All Profits To NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund Through June 1

If you're in the mood to sip on something warm and cozy, then it's time to acquaint yourself with the wellness and beauty brand Golde. (That is, if you haven't already.) Purveyors of highly Instagrammable turmeric latte blends, matcha, and colorful face masks, Golde is donating 100 percent of its profits — until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 1 — to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, a nonprofit organization fighting for racial justice and defending civil rights in America.

The initiative began with an Instagram post written by Golde Co-Founder and CEO, Trinity Mouzon Wofford, on May 30; shortly after the May 25 death of George Floyd inspired global protests against racism and police brutality. "The past few days have made many of us acutely aware of just what is so painfully persistent in our shared American narrative. The word racism alone does little to capture the share of trauma that echoes through our nation's legacy," Wofford wrote.

"As a black person, what is most challenging about processing a moment like this has been digesting the widespread shock and disbelief that racism still, in fact, exists. For me, for my family, and for so many millions of black people around the world, these stories do not reveal new truths — rather, they compound the weight of a burden that has been carried through generations," she continued. "And so, I am doing what I can. Today through Monday, Golde will be donating 100% of our profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund."

To take part, you can visit Golde's online store golde.co, where you'll be able to shop its entire wellness and beauty selection. Those new to drinking golden milk can start with the $29 Original Turmeric Latte Blend, which features 30 servings. Been around the golden block a time or two? Opt for the Matcha Turmeric Latte Blend or the Cacao Turmeric Latte Blend instead; both retail for $29 as well.

"If you have not already, I implore you to explore the many other channels through which you can support positive reform in our country," continued Wofford. "And if you are a black person feeling too overwhelmed to act, I encourage you to find a sliver of peace without the burden of guilt. We will get through this, together."

Shop Golde's products on its site before June 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, or contribute directly to the organization afterward here.