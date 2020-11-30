For the fashion collective, getting dressed these days is all about finding that sweet spot between what feels current and stylish, yet comfortable and functional. The combination can mean dressing up joggers with a blazer, or dressing down a relaxed suit with Birkenstocks. Serving as this week’s comfy-cute inspiration is L.A. woman about town Ana de Armas' red sneakers ensemble. The surprising combination of distressed sneakers with a floaty maxi skirt and sweater serves as a spot-on demonstration of relaxed California fashion.

The 32-year-old actor may find herself head-to-toe in sequins on the red carpet, but her day-to-day approach to fashion takes a decidedly more relaxed approach by way of loose-fitting jeans, sundresses, flat sandals, and combat boots. On November 29, de Armas was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a blush pink maxi skirt, which delightfully juxtaposes against the darker tones the actor is often seen in. While Los Angeles has barely dipped below 65 degrees recently, a plush cashmere sweater from Co wrapped neatly around de Armas’ neck serves as both a loose reminder of the current season, and a chic accessory. And while the actor paired her airy skirt with a nude top for a uniform look, a pair of distressed burgundy low-top sneakers by Golden Goose added a pop of color.

Stoianov-spot / BACKGRID

You may not often think of sneakers as the ideal way to polish off a princess-esque maxi skirt, but de Armas’ weekend ensemble makes a case for a new take on relaxed silhouettes. In fact, there are tons of ways to approach the look, from pairing sneakers with a slip dress, topped with a cardigan, or even opting instead for a pair of silk palazzo pants which carry the same flowy feel of a maxi skirt. You can start with these similar options to de Armas’ maxi skirt below if you’re on the lookout for new ways to up your quarantine wardrobe. Then, grab the comfiest sweater you can find to add warmth at the shoulders, and fall into the actor’s favorite sneaker style from Golden Goose, or a pair of Converse from your closet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.