Even though you may be working from home right now, getting dressed in the morning can help you keep a sense of normalcy during uncertain times. While there's nothing wrong with changing into your favorite sweats, Ana de Armas' dog-walking looks prove there are other outfits equally suited for lounging around the house. The actress has been spotted in several looks over the last few weeks that will convince you to switch up your at-home uniform — and luckily, they're all really easy to recreate.

When not spending time indoors with new beau Ben Affleck, the 31-year-old can be seen walking her dog with the Oscar-winning actor. The pair have been snapped on a couple of occasions recently strolling in Los Angeles with her pup in tow taking in the fresh air. And though the budding romance is certainly creating a buzz, Armas's more casual ensembles are not to be overlooked. The Knives Out-star has stepped out in a few different ensembles that show her time at home hasn't stopping her from putting together stylish outfits.

Continue on to see four different laidback looks from Armas that'll inspire you to switch up your own at-home wardrobe, and shop the pieces you need to bring these outfits together.

Easy & Breezy Wagner AZ / BACKGRID This look is an easy way to get out of your sweats and into something a little dressier, but just as comfortable. Though Armas is sporting a matching long skirt and top, all you really need is a flowy maxi dress and a pair of white, wear-with-everything sneakers to achieve the same relaxed, breezy vibes. Seashell Gown Red $289 Spell & The Gypsy Collective see on Spell & The Gypsy Collective 2750 Nappaleau White-Gold Leather $89 superga see on superga We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sleek Separates BACKGRID Take a page out of Armas' style book and slip into sleek separates that you can lounge in. The actress appears to be wearing a pull-on coated pant that she paired up with a black bomber and top. She brought a pop of color to the monochrome outfit with a set of bright pink slides — aka, the perfect alternative to your house slippers. Rochelle Coated Jean $225 l'agence see on l'agence Women's Rubber GG Slide Sandal $290 Gucci see on Gucci

The Classics Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID The actress embraced the warmer weather and stuck to comfortable classics for a walk in the sunshine. Wearing a cardigan as a top with a pair of white trousers and sneakers, Armas looked effortlessly chic as she strolled with Affleck and her pup. Cropped Cardigan 5064 $98 Oak + Fort see on Oak + Fort Straight-Leg Cargo Pant In Stretch Chino $120 $94.99 J.Crew see on J.Crew