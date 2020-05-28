Ana De Armas's Tie-Dye Set Is Still In-Stock From This Affordable Brand

You certainly don't need to be told that tie-dye has been one of quarantine's biggest trends. And though the playful pattern pops up every summer to some degree, everyone's current need for something a little extra playful proves that tie-dye simply won't feel tired this season. But if your style veers more timeless, take a cue from Ana De Armas, whose tie-dye set proves that the trend can work on anyone.

On May 27, the actor went for her neighborhood walk with beau Ben Affleck and their two dogs. Ana has been using her daily strolls as a quarantine runway, casually wearing one covetable outfit after the next. This time, though, she opted for a more comfortable trend with her tie-dye set. The 32-year-old sported a bright sweatshirt and sweatpants set in a teal and neon lime colorway from Aviator Nation, a cozy lounge and activewear brand with a decidedly West Coast aesthetic. Ana's cropped sweatshirt retails for $186 on the brand's site with the bottoms priced at $152; both pieces are currently still in stock.

If you're not so much a pullover kind-of-gal, the brand also has a unisex zip-up hoodie in the same print. To make the cozy set day time-appropriate, she added a little extra polish with some Cartier jewelry and Saint Laurent's classic low-top tennis sneakers.

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

The summer camp staple is evidently here to stay but with summer gearing up, tie-dye will certainly keep trending past cozy sweatsuits. So if you're all set on elastic waistbands at the moment, try dressing up in in a mature version of tie-dye with a comfy wrap dress from Voloshin. Or if you're already transitioning into swim style, brands like Frankies Bikinis have the trend covered with a range of suits in different tie-dyed hues — complete with coordinating silk slip skirts, dresses, and camisoles to match. And of course no thoughtful outfit would be complete right now without a matching face mask, of which LaMade conveniently has a tie-dye pack.

Shop de Armas's full outfit below.

