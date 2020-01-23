The hectic nature of a modern schedule requires modern beauty solutions — and that's why dry shampoo has become a mainstay on practically everyone's bathroom shelf. It's a quick fix for frequent alarm-snoozers, daily gym goers, and anyone who's ever been in a pinch and needs to quickly transform hair from tired and greasy to polished and glam. But dry shampoo comes with its own set of problems, chief among them a little thing that majorly adds up: buildup. For that you need something to give your scalp a clean sweep, and amika's new Reset Clarifying Gel Shampoo is it.

If it seems like every hair care line out there has recently come up with a slew of scalp treatment products, you're not imagining things. The sudden influx of scalp care is due to a few factors, between the rise of skincare-inspired crossovers and, possibly more significantly, the population's reliance on style extending items like dry shampoo. With more sprays, mists, and mousses comes a gradually increasing amount of buildup. But Brooklyn-born hair brand amika has a new (and very seamless) solution to the problem.

Amika's Reset Clarifying Gel Shampoo and its partner-in-crime Reset Cooling Gel Conditioner, $25 each, arrived on Jan. 1 just in time to start 2020 on a fresh and clean note.

Unlike other buildup-removing products, these two don't add additional steps to your in-shower routine — instead, just swap them in place of your usual shampoo and conditioner. But the similarities with your go-to bottles ends there, because both the shampoo and the conditioner are formulated in a unique transforming gel (that looks akin to a bottle of shaving cream). The magic happens once dosed out in your hand and applied to your head.

The Reset Clarifying Gel Shampoo turns to a bubbly foam when it comes into contact with wet hair, effectively sweeping away buildup and excess oil for squeaky-clean strands. The sulfate-free shampoo counts balancing pink clay and charcoal powder on the ingredient list, key detoxifiers that'll purify beyond a typical cleanser. Plus, Indian Cress extract supports oxygen flow to your scalp for healthy new growth and natural volume. The result is bouncy, fresh hair that looks like it's never come into contact with a bottle of dry shampoo (though you know different).

Follow it up with the gel-to-foam Reset Cooling Gel Conditioner, which relies on the same build-up banishing clay and charcoal to finish up the job. The lightweight formula also includes menthol, for added freshness and a tingly cool feeling. Plus, all of amika's products include sea buckthorn berry, which is rich in vitamin A, C, and E plus omegas for impossible-to-ignore shine.

Start the new year off fresh with hair that's free from buildup by snagging amika's effortless new additions, below.