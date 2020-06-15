It seems like you only just recovered from tracking down the perfect Mother's Day gift, and already it's time to think about what to get the dad in your life. And actually, time is quickly running out to find him that certain something. But that doesn't mean you should stress just yet: With still a ton of great last-minute Father's Day gift ideas still up for grabs, you can snag him something super thoughtful that still ships just in time.

Not all dads are created equally, so it goes a long way to think beyond some of the standard gifts (socks, another bottle of cologne he won't end up using, etc) and get him something that suits his interests or simply makes life just a little more luxurious. For example, is he the master of the kitchen? Look into some genius gadgets that will take his culinary skills to the next level. Or maybe he takes his grooming habits pretty seriously. Try pampering tools and products that will leave him feeling as good as he looks. Other options to consider include fitness equipment for fathers who are committed to an exercise (even if they can't get to the gym) or coffee goodies if his morning cup of joe is a downright sacred practice.

Just because you're shopping something with less than a week to spare doesn't mean the gift you're getting him can't be totally meaningful. That said, if you're having a little trouble thinking on your feet about something that can arrive on time, here's a little help: Ahead find nine gifts ideas for a variety of different dads — from the culinary enthusiast to the outdoors lover — that you can get your hands on (and get to him) before Sunday.

Coffee Subscription

Subscriptions are the gift that keeps giving (not to mention it might buy you a little extra time) and the customizable options that feature exclusively fair trade, independent roasters — including Ritual, Sightglass, and Verve to name a few — will impress even the biggest coffee snob.

Old School Shaving Set

A quality, old-fashioned shaving set won't just help him enjoy him grooming routine a little more, it's also basically a chic bathroom accessory.

Indoor Herb Growing Kit

Chefs agree that fresh herbs take any dish to the next level, so giving him this set of smoked glass indoor herb pots (basil, mint, chamomile, and lavender are all included) will make his future kitchen experiments even more exciting.

Portable Pizza Oven

Al fresco pizza parties are in his future with this portable, outdoor pizza oven that makes restaurant-quality pies in about a minute.

CBD Patch Kit

This combo back of hemp-infused patches will help dad feel calm, get better sleep, and even bounce back from a night of extra indulgences.

Home Movie Projector

Movie buffs will appreciate this portable projector/screen that can turn any space into a theater.

Suspension Training System

This training system uses his own body weight to help get in a good workout anywhere — no bulky equipment required.

Camping Table

Whether camping or picnicking — even just in his own backyard — this folding table from West Elm x REI's latest collaboration makes it easier and more stylish to drink, snack, play games, and more in the great outdoors.

Cozy Home Fragrance

Who doesn't love a good smell? Le Labo's scents and packaging are both gender neutral and totally luxurious. This vintage candle tin is the perfect way to give him the gift of home fragrance.