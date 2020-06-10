The Zoe Report
8 Meaningful Father's Day Gifts For Every Type of Dad

By Kate Marin
Father's Day is just around the corner (June 21st!), and this year more than ever we're looking for gifts that truly count. Whether it be that luxe leather watch he’s been eyeing for months or an elegant shaving set to upgrade his daily routine, we’re keeping an eye out for gifts he’ll love from brands we want to support. After all, how you spend your money (on yourself and on others) is a way to show allegiance and support — not only for certain businesses but what they represent, believe in, and fight for.

But we know the drill: Finding a gift for your father (or the father figure in your life) is hard enough before even adding in the element of where it’s from. That’s why we've gone ahead and put together ten foolproof Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad from brands we love — small and local, black-owned, female-founded, sustainability-focused, and more. So whether he’s a coffee-aficionado, a whiskey-expert, or an active outdoorsy type, we’ve got the perfect lineup of gifts, ahead.

Porter Mug
$25
W&P

This ceramic travel mug makes a perfect gift for the coffee or tea drinker and will help cut back on single-use plastics.

Wide Standard 1.5"
$135
Maximum Henry

Chances are your dad's been wearing the same belt for years on end and is long overdue for a replacement. Maximum Henry's hand-cut, dyed, and crafted belts are durable and stylish, but won't push him too far out of his comfort zone.

Shave Kit
$75
Bevel

With a safety razor, brush, blades, priming oil, shaving cream and restoring balm, this all-in-one kit is a luxurious upgrade for the daily shaver.

New York Limited Edition Cities Watch
$4,350
Bvlgari

If you're looking to splurge on Dad this year, this classic leather wristwatch is a timeless option he'll have for years to come.

Guidance Whiskey 750mL
$55
Guidance Whiskey

Distilled in Iowa and aged for two years, this small-batch whiskey has notes of smoky burnt caramel and vanilla.

Sunski Vacanza Sunglasses
$89$76
Nisolo

From Nisolo's thoughtfully-sourced ethical marketplace, these sunglasses are crafted from recycled plastic and come with a lifetime warranty.

The Harness Walk Kit
$118$98
Wild One

Wild One's Walk Kit has everything he needs for some quality time with the pup — a harness, leash, a dog-bag holder — all in 7 sleek colorways.

Men's Baggies™ Shorts 5"
$55
Patagonia

For the dad that's always outdoors — hiking, gardening, running, or hitting the beach — Patagonia's classic 5" Baggies are a wardrobe essential he probably never knew he needed.