8 Meaningful Father's Day Gifts For Every Type of Dad

Father's Day is just around the corner (June 21st!), and this year more than ever we're looking for gifts that truly count. Whether it be that luxe leather watch he’s been eyeing for months or an elegant shaving set to upgrade his daily routine, we’re keeping an eye out for gifts he’ll love from brands we want to support. After all, how you spend your money (on yourself and on others) is a way to show allegiance and support — not only for certain businesses but what they represent, believe in, and fight for.

But we know the drill: Finding a gift for your father (or the father figure in your life) is hard enough before even adding in the element of where it’s from. That’s why we've gone ahead and put together ten foolproof Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad from brands we love — small and local, black-owned, female-founded, sustainability-focused, and more. So whether he’s a coffee-aficionado, a whiskey-expert, or an active outdoorsy type, we’ve got the perfect lineup of gifts, ahead.

