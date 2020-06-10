8 Meaningful Father's Day Gifts For Every Type of Dad
Father's Day is just around the corner (June 21st!), and this year more than ever we're looking for gifts that truly count. Whether it be that luxe leather watch he’s been eyeing for months or an elegant shaving set to upgrade his daily routine, we’re keeping an eye out for gifts he’ll love from brands we want to support. After all, how you spend your money (on yourself and on others) is a way to show allegiance and support — not only for certain businesses but what they represent, believe in, and fight for.
But we know the drill: Finding a gift for your father (or the father figure in your life) is hard enough before even adding in the element of where it’s from. That’s why we've gone ahead and put together ten foolproof Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad from brands we love — small and local, black-owned, female-founded, sustainability-focused, and more. So whether he’s a coffee-aficionado, a whiskey-expert, or an active outdoorsy type, we’ve got the perfect lineup of gifts, ahead.
This ceramic travel mug makes a perfect gift for the coffee or tea drinker and will help cut back on single-use plastics.
Chances are your dad's been wearing the same belt for years on end and is long overdue for a replacement. Maximum Henry's hand-cut, dyed, and crafted belts are durable and stylish, but won't push him too far out of his comfort zone.
With a safety razor, brush, blades, priming oil, shaving cream and restoring balm, this all-in-one kit is a luxurious upgrade for the daily shaver.
If you're looking to splurge on Dad this year, this classic leather wristwatch is a timeless option he'll have for years to come.
Distilled in Iowa and aged for two years, this small-batch whiskey has notes of smoky burnt caramel and vanilla.
From Nisolo's thoughtfully-sourced ethical marketplace, these sunglasses are crafted from recycled plastic and come with a lifetime warranty.
Wild One's Walk Kit has everything he needs for some quality time with the pup — a harness, leash, a dog-bag holder — all in 7 sleek colorways.