10 Must-Have Kitchen Gadgets That Seem Weird But Are Worth The Hype
For some, spending more time in the kitchen these days is a welcome — and perhaps even calming — addition to their new stay-home routine. For others, it's more about forcing themselves to strengthen their admittedly undeveloped culinary skills — besides, of course, generally surviving. But whichever camp you're in, it wouldn't hurt to make cleaning, prepping, and every other facet of whipping up your next homemade meal so much simpler with a few must-have kitchen gadgets that seem weird but are actually game-changing.
Regardless of your current culinary expertise, you could always benefit from an extra hand when it comes to cooking and baking projects —even if it's just eliminating an extra step or two that will shave off time you can use for other important things, like mixing up a super-simple cocktail or hopping into a video chat with your loved ones. Now bear in mind, some kitchen gadgets are actually essentials — like certain pots and pans or pantry staples — but there are also those that seem like all hype or novelty, yet actually end up making your life so much easier. And they might just make cooking feel like more of a fun experiment and less of a chore.
In the spirit of making cooking easier and more enjoyable all around, the list ahead features 10 wacky tools that make you ask yourself, Do I really need that? And the answer is no, you probably don't. But if they can help make whipped coffee without a clunky mixer or stop your hands from reeking of garlic, they're actually worth their weight in gold.
Salads should be so simple, right? But they can actually require a lot of prep. This strange looking tool makes quick work of it, as it pulls double duty as a lettuce chopper and salad tosser — which also means less dishes to clean.
Hate dealing with garlic cloves? With this combo of a silicon peeler and chopper, you'll never have to touch a clove with your bare hands again.
This genius device uses the heat from your hand to warm butter before perfectly spreading it on your bread of choice.
Honestly, every dish (and cocktail for that matter) is made better with a little spritz of citrus. And this mister not only lets you use as little (or as much) as you want, plus it helps you get out every last drop.
Step up your barista game with a handheld frother. Sure, you can use a bulky blender but this is cheaper and so much easier to clean.
Segmenting a grapefruit can actually be pretty difficult when you're just using a regular kitchen knife. But this little tool makes it so easy to scoop out perfect little pieces without leaving anything behind.
De-stem your kale or gently remove leaves from thyme, rosemary, and other herbs with this clever little razor.
Keep avocados fresh for days with these adorable silicone "avocado huggers" that keep your unused halves from turning brown.
Miraculously remove odors from hands (garlic, onion, even fish) by rubbing them with this stainless steel "soap" that also happens to be shaped like a bulb of garlic.