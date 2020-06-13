Although the protests surrounding the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many other Black men and women have begun to slow, it by no means indicates that the fight for equality and inclusivity is slowing, too. To continue the conversation and show your support, there are decisions as simple as what you're buying your dad for Father's Day that can make a big impact. If you've yet to pick up a present, you'll want to check out these Black-owned men's beauty brands that serve as the perfect places to find gifts for fathers or father figures this year — and every year after.

These brands offer a diverse range of products that cater to men who need a regimented skin routine to those who prefer a nice shave kit and nothing more. You can snag a sleek serum or exfoliant from Klur or add a razor bump treatment and styling creme to your cart from Frederick Benjamin. No matter what he likes, both he and you will be getting fantastic products while supporting businesses that deserve more attention.

Browse the best Black-owned men's beauty brands, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ceylon Skincare

Patrick Boateng II thought up Ceylon Skincare to make sure there were products available for men of color that worked with their skin types and had no harmful ingredients. The products all come in a unique spray bottle form and you can make sure your dad has a routine that actually knows his skin well.

Bevel

Bevel is a men's grooming brand founded by Tristan Walker, CEO of Walker & Company (which also owns Form, a haircare brand for women with curly hair). It has several lines from haircare to skincare to body care, and if your dad is in need of a new trimmer or even just some nice soap — you'll find it here.

Scotch Porter

There isn't a lot of talk around clean beauty products for men, but founder Calvin Quallis decided to change this. He wanted to create a line for men that didn't have toxic ingredients and that's how Scotch Porter was born. Gift your dad a luxe assortment of beard care products or skincare set — you can even snag a journal or pocket beard comb for him from the site.

Chris Collins

Model and founder Chris Collins founded this eponymous brand of fragrances, pulling inspiration from Harlem and Paris' relationship during World War I. If your dad has been spraying the same scent for the past couple of decades, it might be time to switch it up. Chris Collins has two collections available, both with unique backstories and scents.

Buttah Skin

Dorion Renaud created Buttah Skin after having difficulties finding skincare products to help him treat acne and dark spots that catered to melanin-rich skin. He found that shea butter and vitamin C serum were key, and while you may have never considered using shea on your face, the line might make you (and your dad) reconsider.

Frederick Benjamin

Shaving and haircare are the name of the game for Frederick Benjamin. Founder Michael James wanted to craft products that helped, not hindered, the health of Black men's hair. The collection of shaving and haircare items are available in set regimens or on their own, and you can treat your dad to a nourishing razor bump treatment or a new styling kit.

Beneath Your Mask

Founder Dana Jackson had been diagnosed with Lupus and ventured out to create formulas that were non-toxic and wouldn't mess with the body's systems. Her brand, Beneath Your Mask, has a handful of skincare products that ensures your dad's health will be in good hands — plus, he'll enjoy partaking in Face Mask Fridays with you.

Nature Boy

Having no luck finding products to nourish and help the health of his beard, Nature Boy founder Jacob Quetant decided to create his own line. While the line extends beyond facial hair now, Dad will appreciate the beard-specific balms, oils, and conditioners that all feature a sleek lineup of hydrating plant-based oils.

MANTL

Entrepreneur and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown founded MANTL to fill a gap in the market for bald men. No hair doesn't equal no care — Dad needs to give plenty of TLC to his scalp no matter if he's bald or balding, and a set like The Complete Routine can help him do just that.

Sade Baron

Mother and daughter duo Sade and Rachel built Sade Baron to embrace the body's ability to heal itself and supplement that process with formulas that are non-toxic. The brand features genderless products for bath and body care and has pre-made sets for different skin types that come with items like natural sponges, cleansers, and hand creams.

Solo Noir

Andrea Polk, a licensed aesthetician, wanted to create a simplified, easy-to-use grooming system for men, but out of organic ingredients, which is how Solo Noir came to be. You can shop for shaving, body care, and skincare products that'll cater to the needs of Dad's skin and hair.

Klur

Focused on "clean, ethical, and inclusive beauty," founder Lesley Thornton created Klur using her background as an esthetician. The brand's products are simplified and look sharp on any bathroom shelf. If Dad struggles with dry skin, this serum will help retain moisture with vitamins C, B5, and E.

Nu Wave

Founded by Shamon A. Clay, Nu Wave is a unisex haircare line that helps with styling and improving the health of your hair sans chemicals. Test out the Tsunami Cream for Dad, which works well for all hair lengths and textures and provides styling capabilities minus the greasy residue that often comes with hair products.

Gilded

Even if you've got your dad onto a fresh skincare routine, he might rarely think about the rest of his body. Wanting to address the lack of body care on the market, founder Blair Armstrong created Gilded to help pay extra attention to your body from head to toe. While the brand isn't made solely for men, this particular kit from Gilded will give Dad a luxe treat for ultra smooth, healthy skin everywhere that's not his face.

Soleil Essentials

After Soleil Essentials founder Angela worked to build out a line of natural, affordable products for women, she branched out to men's body and skincare. There's a large selection to choose from, but with summer practically here, it doesn't get much better than a cooling beard and body wash for Dad.