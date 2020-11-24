Of all the seasons to dress for, winter always proves to be the most challenging. An outfit can't just look good — it has to keep you warm, too. In order to ensure the two aren't mutually exclusive, you'll want to cement a few go-to outfits that will help you stand out, without banishing you underneath layers of quilted down every time. Luckily, your favorite fashionable A-listers have already done the early research, narrowing it down to a few key outfit formulas that are easy to recreate. TZR rounded out the top eight winter outfits inspired by celebs, all of which feature pieces that are probably already hanging in your closet.

If you love any occasion to wear a floating frock, you'll instantly take to J.Lo's layered vest look, which is dually nailing 2020's shearling trend. Or, for fans of winter whites, Priyanka Chopra's minty fresh jeans outfit is calling on a surprising biker coat that you'll rotate all season long. From there, Elsa Hosk is offering a chic way to keep leggings in rotation through cold weather months, courtesy of a statement coat. There's also a trove of ultra-plush hat styles, with furry bucket hats (à la Emily Ratajkowski) to berets with faux fox fur pom-poms (Emma Roberts) included.

Read below to scope all the best looks from the past few winters — some of which are older but still classic, and some of which are new this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Winter Outfits Inspired By Celebs: Long White Dress & Shearling Vest

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

To place a powerful spin on your favorite white sundress, layer a bold fur vest over it — like J.Lo's style from Coach. Be sure to finish with a chunky belt and a matching top-handle bag, like the below from Hunting Season.

Winter Outfits Inspired By Celebs: Colorful Puffer & Baggy Jeans

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

If you're New York-based (like Emily Ratajkowski), the proverbial puffer coat is a necessary part of your winter wardrobe. Step it up this season by choosing one in a punchy, anything-but-black shade, and style it with a pair of icy white sneakers.

Winter Outfits Inspired By Celebs: Waistcoat & Trousers

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

If you're in a below-freezing climate, you'll want to think beyond the top layer. When she's not on the West Coast, Bella Hadid often breaks out a leather jacket or vest, which is great for keeping your torso warm. Style it with a pair of demure trousers and pointed black boots for a look you can rotate regularly.

Winter Outfits Inspired By Celebs: Shearling Biker Jacket & Winter Whites

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This mint green shearling coat plays the perfect complement to Chopra's winter whites (a favorite of the actor's). Get the look with Urban Outfitter's cropped version, and finish with Chopra's MOTHER jeans and a Wolford roll-neck.

Winter Outfits Inspired By Celebs: Furry Coat & Leggings

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Leave it to Elsa Hosk to always style designer pieces to perfection. For a no-fail errand outfit, consider pairing a funky, Penny Lane-worthy coat like hers with a pair of shiny leggings, and finish it off with Bottega Veneta's intrecciato pouch.

Winter Outfits Inspired By Celebs: Leather Blazer & Sneakers

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

To spice up the leather blazer trend that Bella Hadid just co-signed above, go with a version like Jenner's, which features contrast trim and a distressed collar. She wears hers with jet black Air Force 1s, whose white swoosh syncs with the two-toned look.

Winter Outfits Inspired By Celebs: Camel Trench & Beanie

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Emma Roberts always knowns what to do with a classic wool coat. This time, she tied in cool, celeb-loved combat boots and a simple black beret with a fluffy pom-pom.

Winter Outfits Inspired By Celebs: Layered Shacket & Sneakers

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

When going for a head-to-toe winter whites look, consider pairing warm and cool shades together for a dimensional look. Rihanna's two-toned sneakers synced her ecru-hued vest and blanched trousers seamlessly.