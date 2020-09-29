Amidst a year packed with celeb pregnancies, there's another supermodel that's officially expecting — and this time, the world's getting a welcomed peek at her maternity fashion along with the news. In fact, Elsa Hosk's pregnancy style preceded the official announcement — her baby bump made a streetwear debut two days before Hosk confirmed the rumors on Instagram. Through a thread of stunning black-and-white portaits, Hosk's first child made its internet debut, which she's expecting with longtime boyfriend Tom Daly.

"Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while... 👼🏻," she wrote in a post, which her followers instantly flooded with congratulatory comments and warm wishes. "Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!" Fellow Victoria's Secret model, Romee Strijd, commented "YAY YAY YAY!! Cant wait for playdates💕," and Emily Ratajkowski added, "Congrats beauty!". The model's newfound knack for interior decorating (read: her goals-worthy SoHo apartment) has captivated the internet, leading the masses to consider what nursery inspo she may have up her sleeve. Moreover, it's her maternity fashion that's drumming up tons of anticipation, with a recent look that's well worth imitating, whether you're expecting or not.

On Sep. 27, Hosk and Daly were seen out in Manhattan, with Hosk choosing an easy, unfussy outfit that featured a few luxe favorites. Chief among them all was her PVC Balenciaga windbreaker, which Hosk wore in an oversized fit to leave ample room for her baby bump. From there, she tied in a pair of jet black bike shorts, Yeezy x Adidas slides, and dainty, cat-eye Chanel sunglasses. Overall, the look provides the ultimate errand outfit template. The outfit is easy to dress down with affordable pieces from your own wardrobe — or, go with Hosk's styling and opt for a full head-to-toe designer look.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

According to her announcement post, Hosk is "half way there" — so, while we can't be sure how many street style looks she'll squeeze in before her due date, it's well worth relishing this first appearance.

To shop the look, continue ahead:

