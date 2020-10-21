Every season, there's one "It-dress" that takes over Instagram. Over the summer, it was Cult Gaia's sandy "Serita" dress, which found its way onto every stylish celebrity's feed (Hailey Bieber and Romee Strijd included). If you haven't seen it yet, there's a new silhouette that's making waves right now, and trendsetters around the globe are readily embracing it. Elsa Hosk's orange dress has been rippling through the internet since fall first reared its head — and now that she's tagged along with the trend, it's officially approved for maternity wear.

In the weeks after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Hosk has been leaning in on her maternity style and experimenting at every turn, be it with roomy Louis Vuitton jeans or a pair of bike shorts. This time, she went with a ruched minidress, which perfectly dressed up her baby bump. On Oct. 19, the model posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram from sunny California, all of which featured the dress in question. From cult-loved Australian fashion brand, With Jéan, Hosk wore its front-buttoning Andy Dress in Maple, which has been an overwhelming favorite amongst celebrities and influencers right now. She styled it with a pair of knee-high black boots from Saks Potts, which features a side pochette that rivals Prada's Monolith combat boot.

Chic as it is, the Andy dress is about to get much harder to grab: its Forest hue has sold out several times already, and it's currently available for one final preorder. Once this goes, the Maple shade is sure to sell out — especially now that Hosk has approved it for moms-to-be. Plus, the Pumpkin Spice-worthy color is perfect for indulging in from now through November — so acting quickly, as to get the most use from it, is encouraged. For a more wintry version, the brand's Stevie dress is primed for cooler months, and it's currently available for pre-order.

Continue below to shop Hosk's dress and boots, as well as the two additional styles from With Jéan:

