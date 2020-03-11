If you've been taking note of Sienna Miller's street style, you've likely noticed that Loewe's Balloon bag hasn't left her arm in weeks. The purse first appeared in the Spring/Summer 2020 collection, and immediately became a star player in the brand's portfolio, thereafter. Its hotly-anticipated release came in late January and the various shades and sizes on offer have been lugged by the likes of Chloë Sevigny, Dua Lipa, and Julianne Moore. But Sienna Miller's latest spin on it is actually the one to try yourself. Luckily, her prowess in off-duty dressing makes getting the look much easier than you'd think.

Beloved by the style-set, Spanish-based Loewe is known best for its design-driven pieces under the helm of Creative Director Jonathan Anderson. Influencers and celebrities both flock to its high-end accessories, and with over a century of fine craftsmanship as proof, the pieces have the ability to be worn everyday, while maintaining a polished look.

On Mar. 11, the British-American actor was seen in New York, where she slung the bag over the rest of her chic ensemble. Under a sage bomber coat by Alpha Industries (which happens to retail for just $150), she layered a sporty graphic tee with blue lettering that perfectly matched her jeans. In a tapered fit, Miller cuffed the hems of her denim pant and reveal her wintry shearling booties by Isabel Marant that came into popularity in 2012 (and are still available for $830 on Farfetch). The neutrals create a low-profile look for a fully-loaded day of to-do's.

BACKGRID

The most versatile piece is, arguably, the 'Soft White' model, $2,500, which can function as a weekend style all summer, or add to any on-duty winter white look. If you're after a neutral look like Miller's, the Khaki shade is a great low-profile option. All of the bags feature super-smooth Napa calfskin leather, so the brand has eliminated liners so that every inch of the texture can be indulged in. Additionally, each bag is equipped with two strap options — one for handheld toting, and one for crossbody wear.

With these in mind, you'll be ready to get the look yourself — continue ahead to shop the different options on offer.