Maria Grazia Chiuri has a way of conjuring It-bags into existence. Take, for example, the Dior Book Tote, which the brand's now-Creative Director crafted exclusively for the house in its Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Just one season later, she revived the Saddle Bag (originally a John Galliano creation, which invoked the shoulder-bag craze of the aughts). So, the whirlwind response to the all-new Dior Bobby Bag should come as no surprise, calling upon the brand's historic savoir faire once again to create the very next cult-followed, well sought-after carryall.

On Jul. 16, the house officially introduced the new bag, which fashion girls have been steadily eyeing since it first made its debut in the brand's Pre-Fall 2020 collection last year. As is Dior tradition, the Bobby is duplicitous in nature — boasting contemporary influences and historical roots all at once. Its moniker dates back to the 1950s, when Monsieur Dior's canine companion, Bobby, was the inspiration for one suit in each collection. Throughout each sketch, Dior would scrawl the pet's name onto each drawing. The fully-realized look would, then, feature a suited model, with a leashed pup in hand. Fast-forward 70 years, where the same aesthetic codes of these suits were channeled into the Bobby Bag — amounting to a practical and versatile carryall that befits the Dior woman perfectly.

The Bobby offers a modernized take on the hobo bag, trading out its slouchy form for a structured saddle shape. Featuring an antique gold, military-inspired buckle and a removable strap, the bag can be toted any of three ways — by hand, as a crossbody or over the shoulder. Its soft, supple leather and utilitarian elegance is as "earmarked for success" as Monsieur Dior's early suits were, as recounted by the designer in his memoir. Ditching the fussy, trend-oriented bags of seasons past (micro-sized purses and motif-splayed novelty bags, for instance), the Bobby is all about timeless, wear-everywhere practicality that you'll never tire of.

Today, with It-girls executing tons of high-fashion dog-walking looks (Kendall Jenner's all-white look; Emily Ratajkowski's bowling shirt), one can only imagine that the Bobby bag will be joining them in no time. To browse the well-crafted, cult-loved handbags in every size, continue ahead — and be sure to head to the Dior site for the full offering.

