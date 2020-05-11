There's a good reason people have been spending a lot more quality time in their kitchens lately. Yes, it's sort of a necessity, considering the fact that dining out options are extremely limited due to coronavirus. But besides that, many people just find it to be a productive way to spend their time and, therefore, a healthy distraction and stress reliever. Not to mention the fact that food has undeniably comforting powers — and that is especially true for some of Chrissy Teigen's Insta-famous recipes, which just might make staying at home a whole lot more enjoyable.

Teigen has never claimed to be a professional chef, but she's managed to author multiple best-selling cookbooks and a beloved Target line of cook- and serveware based on the tangible passion she has for food (of all kinds) and the way she makes cooking feel so much more fun and accessible. Following the success of her aforementioned books, the host, model, and entrepreneur launched Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, and she's been using her time at home these days trying out a few favorite recipes from the site.

In true Chrissy style, many of her most recent cooking endeavors from Cravings are comforting and indulgent — which just might up the ante of your culinary therapy practice. Sound like something you could use right now? From a side dish she could eat morning, noon, or night to an insanely simple (but super flavorful) snack that's perfect to pair with that TV show you're binge-watching, the eight dishes ahead will inspire you play around in your kitchen and leave you feeling totally satisfied.

Ranch Popcorn

Jazz up your basic popcorn with a packet of ranch seasoning (or onion powder, garlic powder, and salt and pepper). The only other things you need is corn for popping, a low smoke point oil (corn, canola, sunflower) and a dutch oven.

Cheesy Sunchips Chicken

French onion-flavored chips and Parmesan cheese become the crust for boneless chicken breasts in this cheesy dish that's perfect to make for dinner tonight. You'll also need bacon (optional), smoked mozzarella, and sun-dried tomatoes.

Taquito Nachos

Chrissy released this nacho/taquito hybrid just in time for Cinco de Mayo last week. Traditional taquitos filled with shredded chicken are topped with topped with shredded cheese, avocado, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, diced onions, cilantro, and sour cream.

Franks, Beans, & Shrooms

The humble pantry essential (canned beans) gets elevated in this dish consisting of buttered toast topped with baked beans that have been mixed with chopped hot dogs and tomatoes in a smokey chipotle sauce. Want to make this one ASAP?

Hot Fudge Sundae

The Teigen clan tackled Cravings' homemade fudge recipe recently for a make-your-own sundae night. You can follow their lead, adding toppings of your choice.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Go gluten-free for your next pizza night with this cauliflower crust recipe. Start by boiling or steaming a head of cauliflower, then squeezing out all the excess water. To create a "dough," add shredded mozzarella, egg, and seasonings, shaping into a parchment-lined baking sheet and baking for 20 minutes. Then add your favorite toppings and back again for another 10 to 12 minutes.

Creamy Rice Pudding

For a simple but totally indulgent dessert, try this creamy rice pudding with cinnamon, brown sugar, and heavy cream, and topped with orange zest and chocolate shavings.

Pepper's Scalloped Potatoes

Chrissy's mom, Pepper Thai, is apparently infamous for this bacon and ham spiked potato dish that the Cravings creator admits she'll eat round the clock, hot or cold.