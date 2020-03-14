From the '90s baguette to trendy micro bags, to pillow clutches and the oversized cloud pouch, the trendiest of purses have been heavy in rotations, both on and off of Instagram. There's a new key player getting thrown in the mix and it's not to be missed — the moon bag trend is expanding far and wide and beloved accessories designed, Carolina Santo Domingo's Spring/Summer 2020 'Ostra' bag, is set to be a top contender to STAUD's beloved iteration that went viral last Fall and Coperni's sleek take on the trend that just made waves on the Fall/Winter 2020 runway, and it's available now.

Responsible for STAUD's highly coveted bucket bag, the socialite-turned-designer Carolina Santo Domingo launched her eponymous label back in 2016, featuring styles that put an emphasis on traditional Italian craftsmanship. Today, the brand includes timeless pieces that maintain a minimal aesthetic and can cozily fit right at home in any theme of wardrobe. Case in point: the new 'Ostra' bag.

The newest addition to the half-moon family, the Ostra is available in three core colors (off-white, brown, and black), as well as, two size options (mini, $545 and standard, $695). Santo Domingo's newest silhouette is undeniably going to reach must-own territory sooner than you think. No matter which style you choose, they offer a fully functional design that will go with any look.

COURTESY OF CAROLINA SANTO DOMINGO COURTESY OF CAROLINA SANTO DOMINGO

Unique designs that are nothing short of being considered artwork feature clean lines and quaint shapes. The newest Ostra bag is meant to be the finishing accent to an outfit, rather than steal the spotlight altogether. (Meaning it should be the designated do-all piece in your arm candy line-up from now on.) It's this thoughtful factor that keeps fashion girls (like Eva Chen, Emily Ratajkoski and more) chomping at the bit for the versatile designs.

You would be completely in the right to assume the independent label will follow suit in Staud's cult status footsteps, so getting in on the action now will only have you way ahead of the trend. Shop the half moon trend while you still can, ahead.