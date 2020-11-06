Believe it or not, the holidays are approaching at breakneck speed, which means that chic seasonal outfit Instagrams are about to start flowing, too. First things first, though — with Thanksgiving just weeks away, now is as good a time as any to start ideating around the perfect outfit for the occasion. The best holiday ensembles tend to be those that are classic, polished, and comfortable so that you're not only dressed for the pre-dinner pictures, but also, the after-dinner slump. To make it simple, TZR's kicking off your Thanksgiving outfit idea research with scores of It-girl-verified ensembles from Instagram, all of which require no more than three easy steps.

Running the gamut from leather minidresses and kitten heels to Canadian tuxedos and booties, fashion plates are calling on combos that are endlessly chic — and not overly complicated. Take content creator Kellie Brown for instance, who livened up a simple wrap dress with a windowpane blazer and a newsboy hat. Or, for those trying to make the absolute most of sweater weather-season, consider Stephanie Broek's Oxford shirt layered look, which features influencers' favorite shoe for fall 2020: loafers.

To browse the top outfit formulas to try out this Thanksgiving, scroll on:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas: Balloon-Sleeved Blouse, Jeans, & Top-Handle Micro Bag

There's no better way to summon the holiday season than with voluminous sleeves and boisterous prints. Tamu McPherson's look reconciles both, tying in gray jeans for a demure twist and finishing it off with Tongoro's micro bag.

Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas: Leather Dress, Decorative Tights, & Kitten Heels

Leather dresses have been all over the style space in 2020, and Rochelle Johnson's features a shift silhouette and 2020's statement collar trend — both of which make it the perfect holiday dress. Style with a pair of printed tights and bow-punctuated heels for a complete, polished look.

Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas: Canadian Tuxedo & Boots

Head-to-toe denim is having its moment in 2020 — and as far as Thanksgiving is concerned, the Canadian tuxedo comes with all the casual ease that denim wares offer, as well as the elevation of a co-ord.

Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas: Turtleneck Sweater, Oxford Shirt & Loafers

White Oxfords have been the most important layering staple of the season, which Stephanie Broek elevated with a black rollneck and leather loafers. The rest can be created with a simple pair of leggings and ankle socks, which are likely already sitting in your drawer.

Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas: Belted Blazer & Jeans

The holidays are perfect for getting extra use out of your blazers — which fashion girls are styling with belts (like Bottega Veneta's) and jeans (like FRAME's) for a casual, yet polished look. For chillier weather, simply layer a turtleneck underneath.

Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas: Newsboy Cap, Blazer, & Dress

The power of a great accessory cannot be overstated, which Kellie Brown proved with her chic newsboy cap and matching windowpane blazer. To get her look, opt for a similar wrap dress like Zimmermann's, and style it with Ted Baker's Luunna blazer and FRYE's fiddler cap.

Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas: Sherpa Coat, Turtleneck Sweater, & Trousers

Nothing is quite as classic as a black-and-white look — which Annemiek Kessels took to the fullest extent with her plush sherpa coat, black sweater, and pressed trousers. For a coat like Kessels' that can extend from Thanksgiving to Christmas, try APPARIS' Mia hooded coat, with The Row's cashmere sweater, and The Kooples' belted trousers.