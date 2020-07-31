Of all the e-tailers to do your seasonal shopping at, few are as primed for summer as The Webster. On IG, the luxury store best-known for its flamingo-pink aesthetic serves as a rolling moodboard of all things summer: far-flung vistas, fashionable architecture, and, of course, the amazing clothes that accompany them. So, it's no surprise that the stockist's warm-weather styles this year are just as satisfying, with tons of new pieces that are luxurious and, amidst a rather low-key summer, totally wearable. The biggest summer trends at The Webster are a perfect mix of stay-home-inspired dressing and runway noisemakers — many of which are ticking both boxes.

Included in its offering are cushy, Bottega Veneta-inspired handbags, sumptuous knits, and low-profile sandals, all of which make it easy and effortless to get just a bit dressed up. These don't come without a few more boisterous styles — take, for instance, LOEWE Paula's Ibiza's sunglasses, whose indented lenses come in extraverted color-ways. Overall, the trends this year are co-dependent — between shape-centric, cutout swimsuits and shapeless carryalls, it's all about give and take.

To browse the bestsellers, yourself, continue ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Summer Trends At The Webster: Soft, Shapeless Handbags

Smooth leather handbags have been making the rounds for several months now, replacing the rigid totes that underscored seasons past. Jil Sander's bucket style puts a micro-sized spin on LOEWE's famous style, as does Bottega's coin pouch-rendition of its own bestseller.

Summer Trends At The Webster: Bright, Chunky Eyewear

While the leather bag trend is a bit more cooled off and introverted, the eyewear that's everywhere this season is just the opposite. Acne Studios' spherical Mustang shades come in a bubblegum pink, offering a rounded take on the Kendall Jenner-approved acetate sunglasses trend.

Summer Trends At The Webster: Ribbed Knits

If you had thought that heavy knits might be left behind with winter months, think again. The texture that Katie Holmes' KHAITE bralette gave rise to last fall has been refashioned into nearly every silhouette possible — and It-girls are totally relishing it.

Summer Trends At The Webster: Shape-centric Swimwear

Cutouts were slated to be a huge swimwear trend in 2020, and brands like ERES have been leading the charge. with this hourglass-shaped monokini. Asymmetrical silhouettes have also been making a huge splash, such as La Double J's mediterranean-inspired one piece, which the brand made in collaboration with The Webster.

Summer Trends At The Webster: Low Sandals

If flatform sandals and heels aren't for you, you're in luck — ultra-low profile sandals have been the trend of the summer, standing in as the ultimate wear-everywhere shoe during pandemic times, where there's nowhere to go.

Summer Trends At The Webster: Printed Miniskirts

Evoking Chanel's surf prints from 2002, these noisy miniskirts are the ideal summer piece to layer over a swimsuit.