When it comes to celebrity couples, few are as in-step as the Bieber's. In their two years of marriage, Bare Minerals ambassadress Hailey Baldwin and megawatt singer-turned-designer Justin Bieber are known for two things. First, being completely inseparable; and second, appearing frequently in well-synced, androgynous outfits that rival one another's. Each time the pair is spotted around town or posted in one of Bieber's cushy Instagram's, the masses are, once again left to delineate who nails the slouchy, unfussy look better. While it's true that no one can pull off unisex outfits like the Bieber's, the duo's sartorial formula is well worth examining more closely, should you and your beau be hoping to try the aesthetic, yourself.

In the past, Baldwin has been famed for her flawless red carpet looks, including her slinky, all-pink Met Gala 2019 outfit by Alexander Wang. It's only now that, several months into quarantine, Baldwin is leaning into her menswear arsenal, repurposing tons of oversized tees for cool-girl wear. A frequent favorite of hers is, of course, Bieber's unisex line, House of Drew — which offers scores of baggy trousers, camp-collared shirts, and tube socks for all to wear.

To get the full round-up of the duo's best unisex ensembles, continue ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Gender-Neutral Dressing: FIORUCCI Bucket Hats & House Of Drew Sweats

Bieber has long been a fan of iconic Italian label, FIORUCCI — and this time, he's sharing one of his key staples with Baldwin. Within days of each other, the two posted up in the same pink tie dye bucket hat, which Joe Jonas has also been known to step out in. While both sweatshirts worn by the Biebers are currently unreleased (with countless fans refreshing House of Drew's page for their drop), there's a similar style in-stock on its site now:

Gender-Neutral Dressing: Billie Eilish Hoodies

Bieber and Eilish's co-fandom has been public for some time, and Bieber showed his support with two matching graphic hoodies in a recent post. To grab the very same hoodies from the songstress (who also loves a bold, gender-neutral look), shop ahead:

Gender-Neutral Dressing: Sporty Outwear & Trousers

For a day in the stands with Baldwin, Bieber wore an oversized Toronto Maple Leafs hockey jersey with a pair of khaki cargo pants and sneakers. Baldwin reached for a mustard-hued, waist-cinched windbreaker, white velcro shoes and a pair of leather pants. Since the occasion, she's called on Bieber's spirited jersey countless times, styling with a pair of denim shorts and platform boots.

Gender-Neutral Dressing: Oversized Sweats

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

In a surprise performance for his wife at Buckingham Palace, Bieber spontaneously stopped to serenade her — a moment that the pair kept it ultra-cozy for. Bieber wore a tie-dyed hoodie with sweat-shorts and Off-White Nike sneakers, and Baldwin wore a matching Cherry LA sweat set with gray ankle socks and black sneakers. While the exact set is sold-out, the brand carries a similar gray style that donates proceeds to Feeding America.

Gender-Neutral Dressing: Demure Eyewear & Baseball Caps

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

After a day of buzzy travels, the Biebers stepped out in two baggy, demure looks — both of which were completed by a dark baseball cap and chunky eyewear. While Bieber wore a letterman jacket over his House of Drew sweats, Baldwin went for the leather trench coat trend, styling it with a pair of darted jeans and white sneakers.