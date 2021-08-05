When it comes to selecting your birthday outfit, there are endless ways you can go about it. You can buy a brand new glitz and glam dress or go the modest route and wear whatever you have in your closet. That’s not all though, as you still have to decide on the special jewelry that will complement your birthday ensemble. Some people may steer towards symbolic acessories, and that’s exactly what the former Duchess of Sussex did. For her 40th birthday, Meghan Markle wore zodiac necklaces that represented her children. The Logan Hollowell pieces were a subtle display of motherly love.

On Aug. 4, Markle announced her new 40x40 initiative for her and Prince Harry’s nonprofit organization Archewell. She released a light-hearted clip showing her in conversation with actor Melissa McCarthy as they chatted about mentorship. For the call, Markle wore a monochrome white ensemble: a white ribbed tank, loose-fitted cropped pants, and a cream cardigan, which was draped around her shoulders. To finish the look off, she wore a pair of tan Monolo Blahnik pumps. Yet, the pieces that caught everyone’s attention were her two dainty astrology necklaces. They were a nod to her son Archie and daughter Lilibet. (Archie was born on May 6, 2019, and is a Taurus while Lilibet, born on June 4, 2021, is a Gemini.)

Markle’s jewelry choices always contain a deeper meaning, as she likes to commemorate people and special occasions in her life. If you remember, back in 2016, her necklace with the letters “H” and “M” was her way of telling the world she loved Prince Harry. Another time, during her interview with Oprah, Markle wore Princess Diana’s tennis bracelet, perhaps to channel the late royal’s strength and energy. (Prince Harry also reportedly had taken two diamonds from that same bracelet to serve as the side stones in Markle’s engagement ring.) The star isn’t the only one to use jewelry to represent loved ones. Rihanna recently wore a Pisces medallion necklace (it’s her own sign) and Jennifer Lopez famously wore a “Ben” necklace (as a nod to her beau Ben Affleck) while on vacation.

Markle’s exact zodiac necklaces from Logan Hollowell are still available for purchase. If you’re neither a Taurus nor Gemini — not to worry — the LA-based jewelry label also offers other astrology sign necklaces in similar intricate designs. The trendy constellation jewelry lets you hold the ones you love close to your heart, and whether you want to buy one for yourself or gift it to a friend, the symbolism will be cherished.

