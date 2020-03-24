If you've been eyeing celeb-approved accessories, odds are that you've come across Jessica Alba's chain necklace more than once. This past week alone, the actor and mother-of-three has been seen in the gold-clad look several times, confirming the chunky jewelry trend is not only here to stay, but it's worth investing in. What's even better? You can bring the trend into your jewelry box without putting a dent in your bank account.

The Honest Beauty founder took to Instagram last week to share a cheeky TikTok of herself and her daughter, wearing a cozy look that the internet quickly got behind. Past her silky maroon pajamas with white piping, Alba revealed the mid-length gold chain, whose slender links laid slack against her collarbones for a refined stay-at-home look. Just a few days prior, Alba sported the same necklace with a matching bracelet, whose chunkier links stepped up the look seamlessly. For years, the star's pristine taste has been trusted for unfussy outfit inspo, and this jewelry moment is no exception.

The uptick of chain-link silhouettes in the jewelry space has been carefully documented — It-girls like Dua Lipa and Zoë Kravitz have been calling on different styles for months. What's most exciting is that the trend can be shopped at a variety of price points, from fashion and fine jewelry brands alike.

Fine jeweler, Jemma Wynne's Y-shaped iteration is punctuated by a diamond as an added point of interest. The forever piece retails for $3,780, and gives you the option to latch on your favorite pendant. There's also Adina's Jewels' 'Three In One Oval Chain Necklace', which offers a one-step layered look for just $150. If you're in the market for something a bit more aspirational, you can shop Deborah Pagani's shape-shifting Pill Link necklace, which just so happens to be Dua Lipa's favorite.

Along the way, you'll find a series of different metal options and colored stones. Though, gold models are dominating the style set for now, that doesn't mean there isn't room to experiment with varying tones. Ahead, you'll find a curated list of the best chain-link necklaces from fine and fashion jewelers, with different options at every price point.