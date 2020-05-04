This year Mother's Day might be especially tough on some families that have to stay isolated from the beloved moms in their lives, which is all the more reason to celebrate them with extra thoughtful gifts. And even though the holiday is just a few days away, there's still time to grab her something special and have it arrive on time. So if you're still on the hunt for last-minute Mother's Day gifts, there's good news: Some of the most creative, sentimental, and pampering options don't require a lot of lead time to procure. What's more? She'll never have to know you got a late start.

You know your mom (or sister, BFF, other mother figure, etc) the best, so when it comes to getting her something super memorable, it always benefits to consider her interests — which may have changed of late. Maybe she's joined the rapidly growing group of avid bakers who have turned to culinary therapy as a soothing practice during quarantine. Or maybe she's been trying to adapt her home into a more workout-friendly space where's she's actually inspired to exercise. Gifts that reflect these kinds of hobbies should be much appreciated.

Of course there are also the classics, like sweet treats, wine, and flowers. It may be difficult to utilize your go-to bakery or florist in these times — as so many businesses are struggling and/or have to adapt accordingly — but there are some ways to get around it that she'll love just as much (plus maybe put something new on her radar). For example, dried flowers arrangements are a major trend in the floral business of late, and they might be easier (and more affordable) to get your hands on than the real deal. And even boutique wine shops have gotten into nationwide shipping so you can introduce her to some new bottles and help support small independent businesses.

And the list goes on. Still searching for the perfect Mother's Day gift with only a few days to spare? Read ahead for seven ideas that are easy to get now, but don't compromise any of the thoughtfulness.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

Printed Photos

Is the mom you're shopping for the sentimental type? Turn some of her favorite digital memories into physical ones she can hang on her walls with services like Social Print Studio, which creates lovely custom prints and products with your photos.

Curated Book Box

Los Angeles' iconic shop The Last Bookstore might not yet be able to offer public in-store shopping, but you can still pull from their shelves to satisfy the book-loving mom in your life. Contact them to arrange for curated gift boxes you can have sent to her doorstep.

Dried Flower Arrangement

Not only are dried arrangements one of the biggest flower trends, they're easier/safer for florists to access (no trips to the flower mart means less contact) and they'll last forever.

Wine Club Membership

Moms and wine are a match made in heaven and if she's up to try something new on a regular basis (hello, natural wine) boutique shops like Helen's Wines has various options for monthly subscriptions you can sign her up for.

Celebratory Sweets

Give her a break from cookie baking for others and send her sweet treats from one of the best in the business, Milk Bar, which offers a ton of pre-packaged goodies. If you want to go local, you can investigate nearby bakeries and see if they're offering delivery.

At-Home Workout Accessories (That Will Actually Make Her Want To Exercise)

Maybe an indoor bike isn't in your budget, but you can still keep her motivated to workout sans studio with cool activewear or easy-to-use accessories that will make her home yoga/dance/whatever session seem a little more enjoyable.

DIY Mani Kit

Many moms may be missing their regular trips to the nail salon, but pro-level at-home manicure kits are the next best thing. The "Everything Box" from Olive & June includes six custom-selected, non-toxic polishes, remover, a touch-up brush, clippers, a file and buffer, top coat, cuticle serum, and the brand's genius tool, The Poppy, that makes a mani foolproof. You can also add a bandana for $5 to support the salon's on-hiatus nail techs.