Now that the long holiday weekend is finally upon us, we are officially in sale territory — and this year's markdowns are totally worth shouting about. From department stores to brand sites, there are tons of ways that fashion girls go about getting great deals — but there's one destination in particular that often goes overlooked. This season, the Fourth of July sales from boutiques are staggering, with items from cult-favorite brands retailing for a fraction of their original price.

Stockists near and far are partaking in the holiday savings, with ballet flats from Mari Giudicelli and minidresses from For Love And Lemons getting major price cuts. There's emerging Miami boutique, 8vo Ático, which offers eye-popping styles from 8 brands at a time (right now, It-girl brands Paloma Wool and Paris Georgia are included in their current lineup). Or, shop The Folklore, an online concept store that cultivates luxe, contemporary brands from Africa and the diaspora, including W35T and Sisiano.

In the throes of COVID-19, there's no better way to support brick-and-mortars, who continue to face uncertainty as closures ripple across the globe. For the best selects from each shop, continue ahead:

Fourth Of July Sales From Boutiques: 8vo Ático

From Jul. 4 - Jul. 20, shop 15-25% off on select styles. No code necessary. Additionally, be on the lookout for the store's new Margaritas collection, an in-house label of beaded jewelry, through which 20% of profits will be donated to the NAACP.

Fourth Of July Sales From Boutiques: WELL(UN)KNOWN

Live right now through Jul. 6, WELL(UN)KNOWN is running a storewide 50% off promo, including key styles from Brother Vellies, A.W.A.K.E., and Percy Lau.

Fourth Of July Sales From Boutiques: The Folklore

With trousers, rompers and skirts in tow, The Folklore's 35% off sale includes a handful of styles you won't want to miss out on.

Fourth Of July Sales From Boutiques: Prism Boutique

Through Prism's "Summer Forever" sale, the store is offering 30% off a selection of curated products, including The Line By K's front-tying duster and Paloma Wool's square-toed kitten heels.

Fourth Of July Sales From Boutiques: Le Point

With steals on Ganni, Staud, and more, Le Point is offering 40% sitewide using the code "SUMMERSALE" from Jul. 2. to Jul. 5. Some exclusions apply.

Fourth Of July Sales From Boutiques: Milk Boutique

From Now to Jul. 6 on Milk Boutique, save 20% off using code "July20" and receive a Milk Candle ($58 value) with your purchase if you spend over $500.

Fourth Of July Sales From Boutiques: Vermillion

Save up to 75% off on Spring styles from brands like Khaite, Coco Shop, and Zimmermann, at Vermillion, a Raleigh-based luxury retailer.