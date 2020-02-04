When it comes to dressing, nude is, by far, the most elusive color. Just ask the countless fashion and beauty moguls who have attempted to get the shade down to a science (see also, KKW's slew of nude liners). Luckily, the new Brother Vellies nude collection is here to show us that scoring the perfect nude shoe is easier than you'd think. Their secret? They've ditched the one-size-fits-all approach, releasing six shoe styles in eight different color options to accommodate skin tones across the spectrum.

Each of the eight colors is (rightly) named after influential women over the course of history, all of whom have inspired Brother Vellies designs in the past. The colorways include Diana, Yoko, Frida, Eartha, Cicely, Maya, Nina, and Grace — all of which look striking when laid over their stunning styles. The "New Nude Pump" is your classic, wear-everywhere heel — with a pointed toe and a slender high heel, this shoe is perfect for workwear and slipping on with jeans over the weekend. The "Bowery Palms Pump" is a wrap stiletto that's proudly plumed in ostrich feathers, providing a sexier take on the same color schemes. The "Paloma Sandal" is similarly slinky, with a thong strap that starts at the toe of the heel and wraps several times around the ankle. For a flat version of this, opt for the "Tyla" sandal.

The inspiration for the variable collection came from a shift in the industry. “Since I started Brother Vellies in 2013, I have always designed in this light peachy color which I lovingly referred to as nude," shared Aurora James, Founder of Brother Vellies (whose innovative style extended to her unique Met Gala look last May). "It really hit me this Summer that after years of being told what the standard ‘nude’ should be, I needed to re-contextualize that word within my own work, not just for myself but for our customers as well."

After announcing the limited collection today, the brands have made the designs available for pre-order through Feb. 29 via Moda Operandi’s Trunkshow. Browse all six styles in select shades below; or, head to the site to peruse them in all 8 colors.