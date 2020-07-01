While there are plenty of gems to be found when clicking through a major retailer's holiday offering, some of the best Fourth of July 2020 beauty sales are going to be the ones offered by brands all on their own. While you might discover a handful of products you like discounted at a beauty store for the Fourth, if you take the time to swing by a brand's website instead, you'll typically be met with site-wide, collection-sweeping sales. To put it simply: The extra effort is well worth it.

Though it does help to know which sales have already begun — or are about to arrive. Below, 12 of the very best Fourth of July beauty sales, for deals on makeup, skin care, haircare, and almost everything in between.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ELEMIS

ELEMIS' site-wide sale gives you ample time to shop, running from June 27 until July 5. Shoppers will save 20 percent off site wide with the promo code JULY4. Additionally, orders of $100 or more will receive a three-piece gift during the sale, while orders over $125 will receive a free Papaya Enzyme Peel starting July 1.

Dominique Cosmetics

Dominique Cosmetics' sale is simple: You'll save 25 percent off select products between July 3 and July 5.

ASCENTION

Try out this newer fragrance brand's luxe scents during its Fourth of July sale, which kicks off on July 2 and runs until July 7. Using promo code GOFOURTH, you'll save 20 percent off site wide and score free shipping.

Ouidad

Looking for a new curl product? Ouidad is offering 25 percent off its Advanced Climate Control collection between July 3 and July 6 with the promo code FRIZZFREE4TH.

Bliss

You'll need to stop by Target in-store or online to take advantage of Bliss' Fourth of July sale, which begins on June 28 and wraps up on July 4 — all Bliss products will be 10 percent off. Or, shop between July 5 and July 11, when the skincare brand will be 15 percent off at Target.

IT Cosmetics

Prepare to write some dates down. IT Cosmetics' sale starts July 1 and ends July 7, offering 30 percent off its "hydrating heroes" products and free shipping. Orders of $65 or more placed between those dates will receive a free Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer, and orders of $85 or more placed specifically on Fourth of July will receive a free Lash & Glow Superpowers Set and full-size Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer.

Odacité

Use the promo code SUMMER20 to take advantage of Odacité's site-wide sale, running July 3 to July 5. Orders of $150 will save 10 percent, and orders of $250 will receive 15 percent off plus a free full-size Indie Lee CoQ10 Toner.

Too Cool For School

The popular (and very unique) Korean beauty brand is offering 25 percent off its U.S. website between July 3 and July 5. Just pop in the promo code happy4th2020 and you're good to go.

OrganiGrowHairCo

OrganiGrowHairCo's Free Your Mind sale begins on July 3 and wraps up on July 5. Enter the promo code Skindependence at checkout for 11 percent off your purchase.

Urban Decay

Looking to fill up your makeup collection? Urban Decay's sale will offer multiple discounts on orders between July 4 and July 7: You'll save $10 on $50, $15 on $75, and $20 on $100.

The Route

No code is needed for The Route's Fourth of July sale. Instead, between July 1 and July 7, you'll be able to buy the skincare brand's entire collection — valued at $380 — for $285.

LORAC

The cult-famous cosmetics brand is offering 25 percent off site wide and a free gift with any $35 purchase between June 29 and July 5. Use the code CELEBRATE to get in on the savings.