The Celebrity Stay-At-Home Outfits You Should Consider Bringing Into Your Wardrobe ASAP
It has been quite the year so far. With some 100 million Americans now being ordered to stay home, a whole host of celebrities' stay-at-home outfits have emerged to document the shift. To encourage members of our global community to do their part, stars including Julia Roberts, Winnie Harlow and Victoria Beckham took to social media to showcase their at-home looks. As you can probably imagine, many of these ensembles featured the coziest (and sometimes sultriest) pieces from each and every A-lister's closet. For those who are looking to convert their spring outfits for indoor wear, the looks ahead are just the place to start.
For ultra-plushy look worth shouting about, Kourtney Kardashian's oversized loungewear look is worth sourcing inspiration from. Her pieces come courtesy of Kanye West's past merch drops, many of which are still shoppable through secondhand stockists today. Fast-forward to Reese Witherspoon, who was seen hiking (at a distance) alongside co-star Laura Dern in a chic chevron Moncler puffer. Last but certainly not least, Courteney Cox's TikTok ensemble features the two essentials that every woman's wardrobe needs.
For everything in between, continue ahead for scores of essential pieces that will transfer seamlessly once the masses are out and about again.
Julia Roberts
With a selfie that stood in solidarity with her favorite niece, Emma, Julia Roberts posed in a chic floral red dress that belongs in everyone's closet for spring. Famous for popularizing the wrap silhouette, DVF's iteration lies ahead.
Kourtney Kardashian
In true KarJenner style, Kourtney took a solo-stroll with her pooch in a Kanye-certified loungewear set. Shop the exact sweatshirt and pant, below.
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron has never shied away from a head-to-toe black look, and her off-duty outfit is no exception. Her North Face hat and jacket are the perfect sporty details for an errand-filled day — and both are more affordable than you'd think.
Reese Witherspoon & Laura Dern
To beat the blues of staying inside, the Big Little Lies stars went on an afternoon hike in two super-chic puffers. Witherspoon's exact coat can be shopped below, along with another Moncler down jacket like Dern's.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Grabbing groceries are no problem for The goop Lab star and brand founder, who wore a simple black romper and trainers for her run to the supermarket. Ahead on goop, shop a similar style from Lunya, as well as a pair of white-soled sneakers.
Ashley Tisdale
Tisdale's gradient crewneck and easygoing flare pant is perfect for staying comfortable around the house without defaulting to PJ's. Lucky for us, PAIGE makes two super similar styles.
Sofia Richie
In a super silky ensemble, Richie lounging in her library is all the inspo the internet needed to pick up a good book. Rezek Studio, famous for their sultry silk sets, happens to make a two-piece version of the look that's twice as versatile.
Gal Gadot
The Wonder Woman starlet's merlot-colored turtleneck is a elevated, yet snug look everyone should lean into. Plus, every good roll-neck is completed by a delicate necklace — a tip Gadot took in stride.
Rachel Zoe
The megawatt stylist and entrepreneur is using this time to hang with her kids — in total comfort, of course. For a navy PJ set with bright piping, opt for Printfresh's Daughters of Triton longsleeve and pant.
Emily Ratajkowski
Em Rata can always be trusted to execute a cozy, yet sexy look — and this crop is delivering both. Paired with her favorite Farrett Leight eyeglasses, the duo invites a day of reading in bed.
Courteney Cox
Everyone needs a pair of butt-hugging classic blue jeans, and Courteney Cox's latest look is proof. She paired them with a navy sweater, which Everlane makes a striking (and affordable) version of.
Victoria Beckham
The queen of pop — and fashion — is staying inside in a cozy silk pajama shirt that everyone should add to their at-home wardrobe immediately. Try Morgan Lane's whimsical scalloped top, and be sure to accessorize with a delicate necklace like Melinda Maria's.