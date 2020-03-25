It has been quite the year so far. With some 100 million Americans now being ordered to stay home, a whole host of celebrities' stay-at-home outfits have emerged to document the shift. To encourage members of our global community to do their part, stars including Julia Roberts, Winnie Harlow and Victoria Beckham took to social media to showcase their at-home looks. As you can probably imagine, many of these ensembles featured the coziest (and sometimes sultriest) pieces from each and every A-lister's closet. For those who are looking to convert their spring outfits for indoor wear, the looks ahead are just the place to start.

For ultra-plushy look worth shouting about, Kourtney Kardashian's oversized loungewear look is worth sourcing inspiration from. Her pieces come courtesy of Kanye West's past merch drops, many of which are still shoppable through secondhand stockists today. Fast-forward to Reese Witherspoon, who was seen hiking (at a distance) alongside co-star Laura Dern in a chic chevron Moncler puffer. Last but certainly not least, Courteney Cox's TikTok ensemble features the two essentials that every woman's wardrobe needs.

For everything in between, continue ahead for scores of essential pieces that will transfer seamlessly once the masses are out and about again.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Julia Roberts With a selfie that stood in solidarity with her favorite niece, Emma, Julia Roberts posed in a chic floral red dress that belongs in everyone's closet for spring. Famous for popularizing the wrap silhouette, DVF's iteration lies ahead. Estrella Floral Short-Sleeve Wrap Dress $298 $223.50 DVF see on neiman marcus

Charlize Theron BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Charlize Theron has never shied away from a head-to-toe black look, and her off-duty outfit is no exception. Her North Face hat and jacket are the perfect sporty details for an errand-filled day — and both are more affordable than you'd think. ACTIVE TRAIL BALL CAP $25 North Face WOMEN’S 1996 RETRO NUPTSE JACKET $249 North Face see on north face

Gwyneth Paltrow Grabbing groceries are no problem for The goop Lab star and brand founder, who wore a simple black romper and trainers for her run to the supermarket. Ahead on goop, shop a similar style from Lunya, as well as a pair of white-soled sneakers. Pima Romper $168 Lunya SEE ON GOOP REVOLUTION 5 RUNNING SHOE - WOMEN'S $65 NIKE SEE ON DSW

Gal Gadot The Wonder Woman starlet's merlot-colored turtleneck is a elevated, yet snug look everyone should lean into. Plus, every good roll-neck is completed by a delicate necklace — a tip Gadot took in stride. Colorado Turtleneck Bodysuit In Merlot $188 Wolford see on modesens

Rachel Zoe The megawatt stylist and entrepreneur is using this time to hang with her kids — in total comfort, of course. For a navy PJ set with bright piping, opt for Printfresh's Daughters of Triton longsleeve and pant. Daughters of Triton Long Sleep Set - Indigo $128 Printfresh SEE ON PRINTFRESH