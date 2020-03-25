The Zoe Report
via @juliaroberts on Instagram

The Celebrity Stay-At-Home Outfits You Should Consider Bringing Into Your Wardrobe ASAP

By Danielle Naer
It has been quite the year so far. With some 100 million Americans now being ordered to stay home, a whole host of celebrities' stay-at-home outfits have emerged to document the shift. To encourage members of our global community to do their part, stars including Julia Roberts, Winnie Harlow and Victoria Beckham took to social media to showcase their at-home looks. As you can probably imagine, many of these ensembles featured the coziest (and sometimes sultriest) pieces from each and every A-lister's closet. For those who are looking to convert their spring outfits for indoor wear, the looks ahead are just the place to start.

For ultra-plushy look worth shouting about, Kourtney Kardashian's oversized loungewear look is worth sourcing inspiration from. Her pieces come courtesy of Kanye West's past merch drops, many of which are still shoppable through secondhand stockists today. Fast-forward to Reese Witherspoon, who was seen hiking (at a distance) alongside co-star Laura Dern in a chic chevron Moncler puffer. Last but certainly not least, Courteney Cox's TikTok ensemble features the two essentials that every woman's wardrobe needs.

For everything in between, continue ahead for scores of essential pieces that will transfer seamlessly once the masses are out and about again.

Julia Roberts

With a selfie that stood in solidarity with her favorite niece, Emma, Julia Roberts posed in a chic floral red dress that belongs in everyone's closet for spring. Famous for popularizing the wrap silhouette, DVF's iteration lies ahead.

Estrella Floral Short-Sleeve Wrap Dress
$298$223.50
DVF

Kourtney Kardashian

In true KarJenner style, Kourtney took a solo-stroll with her pooch in a Kanye-certified loungewear set. Shop the exact sweatshirt and pant, below.

Kids See Ghosts FREEEE Crewneck Sweatshirt Ghost
$429
Kanye West
Kanye West Sunday Service Sweatpants Oxen
$249
Kanye West

Charlize Theron

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Charlize Theron has never shied away from a head-to-toe black look, and her off-duty outfit is no exception. Her North Face hat and jacket are the perfect sporty details for an errand-filled day — and both are more affordable than you'd think.

ACTIVE TRAIL BALL CAP
$25
North Face
WOMEN’S 1996 RETRO NUPTSE JACKET
$249
North Face

Reese Witherspoon & Laura Dern

To beat the blues of staying inside, the Big Little Lies stars went on an afternoon hike in two super-chic puffers. Witherspoon's exact coat can be shopped below, along with another Moncler down jacket like Dern's.

Chevron puffer jacket
$1,150
Moncler
Agatelon Zip-Front Quilted Puffer Coat
$1,275
Moncler

Gwyneth Paltrow

Grabbing groceries are no problem for The goop Lab star and brand founder, who wore a simple black romper and trainers for her run to the supermarket. Ahead on goop, shop a similar style from Lunya, as well as a pair of white-soled sneakers.

Pima Romper
$168
Lunya
REVOLUTION 5 RUNNING SHOE - WOMEN'S
$65
NIKE

Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale's gradient crewneck and easygoing flare pant is perfect for staying comfortable around the house without defaulting to PJ's. Lucky for us, PAIGE makes two super similar styles.

Daytona Sweatshirt Braid - Blooming Dahlia
$159
PAIGE
Genevieve - Black Shadow Patch Pockets
$225
PAIGE

Sofia Richie

In a super silky ensemble, Richie lounging in her library is all the inspo the internet needed to pick up a good book. Rezek Studio, famous for their sultry silk sets, happens to make a two-piece version of the look that's twice as versatile.

Hustle Wrap Top - Rose
$175
Rezek Studio
JIGGY PANTS - Rose
$185
Rezek Studio
Hayley | Leather Thong Sandal With Buckle Detail
$550
Marion Parke

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman starlet's merlot-colored turtleneck is a elevated, yet snug look everyone should lean into. Plus, every good roll-neck is completed by a delicate necklace — a tip Gadot took in stride.

Colorado Turtleneck Bodysuit In Merlot
$188
Wolford

Rachel Zoe

The megawatt stylist and entrepreneur is using this time to hang with her kids — in total comfort, of course. For a navy PJ set with bright piping, opt for Printfresh's Daughters of Triton longsleeve and pant.

Daughters of Triton Long Sleep Set - Indigo
$128
Printfresh

Emily Ratajkowski

Em Rata can always be trusted to execute a cozy, yet sexy look — and this crop is delivering both. Paired with her favorite Farrett Leight eyeglasses, the duo invites a day of reading in bed.

Petalo Wrap Crop Top
$68
Reformation
Black & Gold Wilson Glasses
$360
Garrett Leight

Courteney Cox

Everyone needs a pair of butt-hugging classic blue jeans, and Courteney Cox's latest look is proof. She paired them with a navy sweater, which Everlane makes a striking (and affordable) version of.

The Cashmere Crew
$100
Everlane
OAK PLUS - MODERN STRAIGHT 30" CASSIS
$97
Warp + Weft

Victoria Beckham

The queen of pop — and fashion — is staying inside in a cozy silk pajama shirt that everyone should add to their at-home wardrobe immediately. Try Morgan Lane's whimsical scalloped top, and be sure to accessorize with a delicate necklace like Melinda Maria's.

Beatrice Scalloped Pajama Top
$198$148.50
MORGAN LANE