7 Affordable Brands Celebrities *Actually* Wear (Including J. Lo's Go-To For Basics)

Most celebrities have access to just about every designer piece on the market, often sporting them before they even become available to the public. While this might have you convinced that emulating your favorite tastemakers is out of reach, you'll be happy to know the wardrobes of some of the world's biggest style icons (including the Hadid sisters, Priyanka Chopra, and Jennifer Lopez ) are chock-full of accessible labels. It's true: Celebrities love affordable fashion brands just as much as you.

Ahead, The Zoe Report highlights seven brands celebs turn to on the regular for trendy, wallet-friendly staples, from L.A.-based Reformation to the Kardashian-approved label known to churn out the most perfect wardrobe basics. See them all below, and shop The Zoe Report's favorites from each.

Mango

The Spanish-based retailer is one of the most favored among the celeb set — and for good reason. The brand's collections boast everything from refined workwear staples to fun, on-trend essentials, all of which ring in at very reasonable prices, too. Notable names that have worked Mango pieces into their street-style getups include the Hadid sisters, Olivia Palermo, Taylor Swift, Dakota Fanning, and Sophie Turner, just to name a few.

Reformation

You'd be hard pressed to find a celeb who hasn't worn Reformation's über-cute (not to mention sustainable) pieces. From Meghan Markle's protocol-bending maxi dress to Priyanka Chopra's bold snakeskin set, the L.A.-based brand is known to churn out the most covetable of closet staples that are easy on the environment and your wallet. Other celeb fans include Emma Watson, Kaia Gerber, and Margot Robbie.

Heartloom

New York-based brand Heartloom is another favorite, with a fan base that counts the likes of Emma Roberts, Gisele Bündchen, Hilary Duff, and Alessandra Ambrosio. All of the label's pieces, from its cozy sweaters to elegant slip skirts and plaid pants, feel vintage-inspired yet modern.

Naked Wardrobe

Naked Wardrobe has become just about every celeb's go-to for super-affordable wardrobe basics. The Kardashian's frequently reach for the brand's ultra-cozy crop tops, while Jennifer Lopez — the unofficial queen of off-duty athleisure — favors its collection of matching loungewear sets.

Storets

Storets is an under-the-radar brand you'll want to pencil into memory. Not only is it a favorite among some of the best-dressed celebs around — Romee Strijd, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Biel, and Margot Robbie have all shopped its pieces — but everything looks at least twice its actual price tag.

I.AM.GIA

With utilitarian-inspired pieces on the rise, it's very likely you'll continue to see more of I.AM.GIA's edgy-cool pieces pop up on the celeb street-style scene. Olivia Culpo, Kourtney Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid regularly wear the brand.

