5 Spring Style Essentials For Under $100? Here's The Service That Offers Just That

While it is endlessly enjoyable to update your look, it can take a toll on your finances, which is why any opportunity to upgrade without breaking the bank is well worth grabbing with both hands. Rachel Zoe's Spring 2020 Box of Style delivers five spring style essentials for under $100, thus setting you up for a stylish season while also going easy on your savings.

"I created my membership service Box of Style to provide glamorous women with an effortless way to keep their closets updated each season," explains Zoe. Whether she is offering them a diamond necklace or introducing them to a new skincare staple, each season, Zoe has curated a selection of fashion and beauty pieces that promise to keep her members feeling ahead-of-the-pack with minimal effort. "We're all incredibly busy, so I want to do the heavy lifting for my members, and deliver them a tightly edited selection of pieces I know they'll use in heavy rotation for the upcoming season."

It's a tall order, not only curating a five-piece assortment of fashion and beauty essentials, but making sure they'll seamlessly blend into any existing closet. "It's a careful balance that my team and I have learned to strike," explains Zoe, adding "and we offer members the option to shop additional selections at 60 percent off their retail prices through our member marketplace." Here, she explains how she arrived at the Spring 2020 selection.

The Bag

"For me, a bag is the most versatile way to renew a look," says Zoe. Each season brings a whole slew of new fashion trends and, for Spring 2020, the roomy tote continues to give the mini bag a run for its money. "Clutches and mini bags are wonderful, but nine times out of ten I'm reaching for a larger carryall that can tote everything from my laptop to my makeup bag," explains Zoe, who purposefully looked for a larger style for the season. The Shiraleah Tote is crafted from vegan leather and suede, and features an inner pocket and mixed media design. "It's important to me to source as many products as possible that are sustainable, and this vegan tote is just one example." She suggests styling it with a monochromatic camel coat and trousers in the colder months, then pairing it with a printed sundress and sandals later in the spring.

The Jewelry

There's no doubt that chain link jewelry has been enjoying a major resurgence of late, but it's no longer relegated to the neckline. "I'm a fan of chunkier, chain-link bracelets because they can be worn every day, no matter what neckline you're wearing," explains Zoe. Who isn't for foolproof styling, particularly when getting ready for work? Zoe collaborated with Nikki Reed, founder of jewelry brand Bayou With Love, which produced this hand-finished sustainable gold bracelet.

The Skincare

Always trying to introduce her members to amazing new skincare tricks and products, Zoe opted to include Erno Laszlo's cult toner for the Spring Box of Style. "Toners got such a bad rap in the '90s for being harsh and astringent, but they're an essential part of a great skincare routine," explains Zoe. The Erno Laszlo Hydraphel Skin Supplement Lotion is a toner that can be applied on a cotton pad or with your hands, and provides a hefty dose of hydration while refreshing and renewing even the most delicate skin.

The Sunglasses

Few people think of Rachel Zoe without imagining her wearing sunglasses, and that's because she is a die-hard fan. "Sunglasses are like armor for your face, particularly when you're tired, and I'm constantly looking for new and universally flattering styles." For spring, she included a choice between a black and a tortoiseshell rectangular silhouette from DIFF Eyewear. "The structured silhouette feels right amongst the current minimalist wave of trends, and I wanted to support their mission of donating the gift of sight to someone in need whenever a pair is sold."

The Hair Secret

The ultimate pairing for any spring outfit is vibrant hair, which typically requires minimal heat damage. As someone who appreciates the importance of get-up-and-go hair, Zoe opted for R+Co's Waterfall Hair Creme as a secret weapon for anyone nursing heat damage post holiday party circuit, and in need of a quick styling weapon. "Whether I apply it to damp hair and let it air dry, or I use it to hydrate my ends in between blow outs, this cream gives me noticeably healthier, manageable hair, which is why I had to share it with my members."

