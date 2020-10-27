November is looming, meaning it's the last call for orange and black, spider web-laced, or any other quintessentially fall manicures, at least until winter's glitzy lacquers arrive. It's clear that celebrities are making the most of these final few weeks, opting for a variety of fall nail trends that allow any wearer to get their fill before sparkles, tinsel, and jewel-tones officially overthrow social feeds.

Every season has its nail perks, but autumn is arguably the best due to the wide range of rich colors and textures that pop up throughout the months. Sure, you're probably missing the highlighter yellows and flower decals of June and look forward to the excess of glitter during December, but fall often allows for serene earth tones and neutrals to live in harmony with tonal snakeskin prints and "Vote" stickers. And this season is no different.

Below, see the celeb-approved manicures worth giving a whirl while the leaves continue to change, and shop the products that will help you get the look.

Fall Nail Trend: Chocolate Brown

Providing a warm and neutral finish with ample saturation, chocolate brown nails have taken over this season, and show no signs of slowing down. The latest example of this is courtesy of celebrity manicurist Chaun Legend, who created a warm brown mani on Kylie Jenner's digits, demonstrating how fitting this hue is for fall (and leather goods).

Fall Nail Trend: Navy Blue

While Jennifer Lopez is never without an enviable manicure, this navy shade her manicurist Tom Bachik did for her can be classified as a staple. Nearly black, super deep jewel tones like this are the perfect solution for those who refuse to do another coat of wine red.

Fall Nail Trend: The Micro French

Adaptations of the French manicure have been everywhere this year, but the micro mani has come out as one of the strongest variations. Its thin, modish lines are a breath of fresh air, and clearly a beloved look, as celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmoreland — who did Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's version — has been painting this style on clients' nails nonstop this season.

Fall Nail Trend: Dark Green Nail Polish

Hailey Bieber's deep emerald green manicure has made several appearances on her feed over the last couple of weeks. And it's no surprise, since shades of green often tend to pop up on stars' nails when fall arrives, with lime green showing up last year, and matcha green doing a short stint this September. But this deep tone in particular is certainly trend material and will serve you well through winter.

Fall Nail Trend: "Vote" Decals

Quite a few stars have embraced their right to vote and have been encouraging others to do the same via loud and proud messaging on their nails this year. Kerry Washington, Olivia Munn, and Demi Lovato have all found ways to spread the word before next week's election.