If anyone else remembers "The Dress" photograph debate that became viral in 2015, you'll find that J.Lo's recent navy manicure happens to spark a similar conversation. The color conundrum applies here — is the polish black? Is it navy blue? It's anyone's guess, but one thing is for certain — it's the solution for those who are sick of painting taupes, pumpkin oranges, and browns on their nails.

Unfortunately, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, who did this particular set (and most of Lopez's previous iconic manicures) has yet to disclose the exact color he used for her manicure. But he did mention it was a new fall color from The GelBottle Inc. After a little sleuthing, it appears that the deepest color from the brand's autumn line is titled Runway, and is a navy blue with gray undertones.

Regardless if you're seeing black or blue, it's the perfect shade if neutrals and orange-colored polishes are beginning to bore you. Paired with her sparkling $1 million engagement ring and a bedazzled reusable cup, the usual moody vibe that super dark manicures are often labeled with is not the case here.

Lopez's tips were filed into a square shape and the top coat gave her manicure an ultra glossy finish and an extra opulent appearance. It's worth pointing out that this minute detail is a big difference from last year's matte nails that were all over Instagram.

In 2020, it seems stars have taken a liking to this lustrous finish instead. Case in point: Kylie Jenner's chestnut brown extensions from last week and their reflective top coat and even Lizzo's "VOTE" manicure at the Billboard Music Awards was shiny. If this dark tone and glossy top coat have caught your eye, you can give your neutral lacquers the boot and test out these borderline black and navy nail polish colors, like Lopez's, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.